Arkadi Rotenberg, a Russian businessman and oligarch who is a friend of President Vladimir Putin, assured this Saturday that he is the owner of the palace on the shores of the Black Sea that the opposition leader Alexei Navalni attributed to the president.

“Now it will no longer be a secret. I am the beneficiary. There was a fairly complex structure, there were many creditors. I managed to become the beneficiary several years ago, “he said in an interview published by the channel Mash in your Telegram account.

Just over ten days ago, after Navalni was sent to pretrial detention after returning to Russia, his team published an investigation into the “most expensive palace in the world”, located on the outskirts of Guelendzhik, between the city of Sochi and the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014.

A covered pool in the castle located on the shores of the Black Sea. Photo: palace.navalny.com

Navalni accuses Putin of receiving this palace from his friends as part of the “largest bribery in history” amounting to more than 100 billion rubles (about 1,400 million dollars).

The palace, with an area of ​​17,692 square meters, would occupy 68 hectares, to which must be added more than 7,000 hectares belonging to the Federal Security Service (FSB, former KGB).

The huge mansion has, according to the investigation, an indoor pool, a gym, a helipad, an underground ice rink, a church, a greenhouse, a theater, a tunnel to the sea and immense vineyards.

The Navalni team assures in the video of the investigation – which has already received more than 103 million visits – that behind the property there are front men.

A postcard of the place where the palace attributed to Putin is located. Photo: palace.navalny.com

He Kremlin has denied that the palace belongs to Putin, as does the Russian president himself, and tries to ridicule the investigation.

On Friday, journalists from the state channel Rossía 1 and the Mash channel showed the building from outside and inside, with images of the place supposedly in full swing and assuring that a hotel is being built on the site.

Rotenberg, Putin’s former judo partner and sanctioned by the United States and the European Union (EU) for his role in the Ukrainian conflict (he is also one of the builders of the Crimean bridge), followed the line of the official argument.

A theater hall inside the luxurious palace. Photo: palace.navalny.com

He pointed to Mash who is building “for more than a year” an aparthotel in place and that he hopes will be finished in two others.

Meanwhile, taking advantage of the outrage over the investigation and Navalni’s imprisonment, the opposition team has called for another massive protest across Russia tomorrow.

The authorities tried to behead her in recent days with searches and arrests of the opposition’s main allies, such as his “number two” Liubovo Sóbol and his doctor or his brother Oleg, who have been sentenced to two months of house arrest.

This Saturday the security forces have also arrested the editor-in-chief of the opposition media Mediazona, Sergei Smirnov.

A construction on the imposing grounds of the palace. Photo: palace.navalny.com

The Interior Ministry has already warned that it will not hesitate to classify Sunday’s unauthorized protests as “mass riots” and have made it clear that those who participate may face prison terms of between 3 and 8 years.

In Moscow, the Mayor’s Office has recommended the closure of shops and restaurants in the center, as well as seven metro stations.

Meanwhile, Russian human rights defender Tatiana Moskalkova has urged the police and the Russian Guard not to resort to violence and special equipment tomorrow.

Last week, when more than 110,000 citizens turned out for protests in more than 100 Russian cities, nearly 4,000 people were arrested across the country, often with excessive use of force by security forces.

With information from EFE