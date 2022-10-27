It is not completely brand new anymore, but you can still go ahead with the most expensive Multipla from Marktplaats.

Few cars were such a sensation at launch as the Fiat Multipla, or Multipla Fiat, as the brochure said. As with the Coupé Fiat, you first had to name the model and then the brand. In these times of Search Engine Optimization not the most ideal way, but in the 90s we thought the internet was going to be a big bubble.

The Multipla was a sensation for two things. In the first place because of that appearance. The car looked very crazy. That dolphin nose is something that we immediately point out, but the enormous glass part was also very striking. Not only was there a lot of glass, but it was also very ‘upright’. There was a reason behind it. The dolphin nose was a practical consideration, because you could better estimate the nose when parking, something that was often difficult with an MPV.

Marketplace’s most expensive Multipla

The crazy proportions were also deliberate. The Multipla was in fact 3.99 meters long and could still transport 6 people and their luggage. The Multipla was relatively wide and high. It was unprecedented at the time. The Multipla was not a great success, because people thought it was very, well, uh, ugly. Very ugly. So they bought a Renault Scénic or Opel Zafira.

With the facelift, Fiat tried to save a few things. This gives the car a different, more conventional, nose. That is exactly the car you see in the pictures.

The car in question is Marktplaats’ most expensive Multipla. The car is a real utensil and you can see that in the interior and damage at the door sills. This car could use a little love. He’s worth it. Not in the financial sense of the word, perhaps. We don’t see this car being offered by The Collectables anytime soon.

Obscure classic

But the Multipla is such a car that everyone had an opinion about and that secretly put together quite brilliantly. Oh, and as a bonus, because of the short length and wide width, you can turn corners very well. All in all, enough ingredients to become an obscure classic later on.

The seller clearly shows what the points of attention are. The most expensive Multipla from Marktplaats must fetch 3,000 euros. That says something about the other (5) Multipla’s that are on Marktplaats. At the moment the car has winter tires (with the black hubcaps), but the original alloy wheels are included. Interested? You can view the ad here!

Oh, and don’t forget Michael Schumacher loved it:

Read more? Check out our special of the Fiat Multipla here!

This article The most expensive Multipla of Marktplaats, this is it! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#expensive #Multipla #Marktplaats