The launch of the new Razr 5G smartphone in India by Motorola India is now being teased. A teaser video has been shared with the company’s official Twitter account, in which Razr 5G has been seen. Apart from the phone, many of the company’s smart home appliances have been teased in the video, including a front loading washing machine, double-door refrigerator, smart TV and a split air conditioner. ‘Coming Soon’ appears at the end of the video.

A microsite has also been launched for users in India before the launch of the foldable Razr 5G by the company. By visiting the website, you can share your personal details and email ID, so that you will get updates related to the upcoming launch. Reports say that this device can be launched in India in October. Apart from this, the company is also trying to expand its home appliances lineup in India and new products may come next month.

The price may be

Recently, Razr 5G has been launched by Motorola as an upgrade to Motorola Razr launched in 2019. On September 9, the company brought this smartphone to the global market at a price of $ 1,399, which is equivalent to about Rs 1,03,000 in Indian currency. This device can be purchased in blush gold, polished graphite and liquid mercury color options. In India too, this phone can come at a price of more than 1 lakh rupees.



Moto Razr 5G specifications

The smartphone has a 6.2-inch pOLED display with 2142×876 pixels resolution. At the same time, on the outside, the phone has a 2.7-inch secondary OLED display, on which selfie preview, navigation directions and notifications can be seen. This phone coming with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Its 2800mAh battery comes with 15W fast charging support and has a 48-megapixel primary and 20-megapixel front camera.