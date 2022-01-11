The year 2022 has begun and with it is approaching what many fans want, a new edition of the world Cup, to be held in Qatar, where the Mexican team hopes to finally break its malaria by not advancing to the quarterfinals since 1986.
It is a stage of change within the Tricolor, with some players who will be looking to sneak into the final list, trying to enforce their market value.
Here we leave you the most expensive Mexican footballers of 2022:
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
The Rayados de Monterrey defender has been dreaming for some time to reach the Old Continent, either with the Valencia of Spain or the PSV Eindhoven from the Netherlands.
For now, El Cachorro has a value of seven million euros, with the hope that it can rise once its participation in the Club World Cup.
The 24-year-old defender aims to experience his first World Cup.
The new Chivas reinforcement is among the ten most expensive Aztec players with seven million euros, which is not unusual considering that he was established as a bronze medalist in Tokyo 2021.
Added to this, El Piojo was part of the celestial squad that broke the curse of more than 20 years without a title for Cruz Azul, providing targets and assists.
The attacker is also among the usual summoned with the national team.
Despite not living his best moment in Major League Soccer with him Sporting kansas city, the forward is listed with 8 million euros.
At 30 years old, El Peluchín seems far from living a new World Cup, after having attended Brazil 2014, as it seems that the fight up front is very close.
In addition to this, the value of Tamaulipas will continue to decline if its numbers in the United States do not improve.
El Maguito reached the figure of nine million euros and will now try to reach an even greater value by performing in Europe, with Celta de Vigo of Spain.
For some time now, the attacker had been hoping to make the leap to Europe and he has succeeded, thanks to his good performances with Blue Cross, helping to conquer the ninth.
The Acapulco man is in the fight for a place on the 23rd World Cup list and his chances grow even more now that he will see action in LaLiga.
Charly is living a new adventure in his career with Blue Cross, after arriving as an exchange from Striped, a club with which he excelled and became an immovable starter.
The midfielder’s walk with La Maquina was perfect, starting from the beginning and contributing a goal, implying that he still has a lot to do with his 25 years.
Rodríguez is one of the favorite elements of Gerardo Martino in the Tricolor and it already has a value of ten million euros.
As well as Charly, the Sinaloan entered the exchange, leaving La Noria to join Monterrey, without debuting yet on the theme of COVID-19, while its value is ten million euros.
From his great moments in Querétaro, the defender began to attract attention because he could play different positions on the pitch, being used almost always as a pivot.
Romo has also had a chance to reach Europe, but the offers presented did not convince Blue CrossSo expect more interested to appear while in the North Sultana.
It is not at all strange that El Machín is among the five most expensive Mexicans of the moment because it is an indisputable headline with the Amsterdam Ajax, where he was already champion.
The American youth squad is valued at 20 million euros, with the possibility of increasing even more because he has all the confidence of his coach. Likewise, the midfielder is one of the inevitable in the calls of the Tata, aiming to live his second World Cup at the age of 24.
Despite having been on the courts for a long time due to his skull fracture, the forward’s value remains firm with 22 million euros.
El Lobo de Tepeji quickly recovered a place in the starting eleven of the Wolverhampton Wanderers of England, where it is already a historic one, being sure that it will resume its best level.
For Qatar 2022, many see the Americanist youth squad as the titular network-breaker above Rogelio Funes Mori, Henry Martin, Eduardo Aguirre and company.
Tecatito has many detractors because when he plays with the Mexican team he does not repeat his performances with him Porto from Portugal, but it is still well regarded with 22 million euros.
The striped youth squad fixed his problems with Martino to be considered in the tricolor bosom, forming part of the trident that the strategist wants to exploit.
Again there is talk of the great possibility that the right interior changes squad, either the Seville of Spain or the AC Milan from Italy.
In this there is no surprise, Chucky is the best-valued Aztec in the international market with 40 million euros, which it cost Napoli of Italy precisely to sign him.
Even when he lived dark moments with the Parthenopeans under the mandate of Gennaro Gattuso, the forward did not lower his arms and little by little he has been finding his place.
In the same way, the canterano tuzo is the most important piece that El Tricolor has, hoping that he does not suffer injuries, which have haunted him, as well as the blows to the face.
The Top 20 is closed: Sebastian Cordova of Tigres with 7 million euros; Jose Juan Macías of Getafe with seven million euros; Rogelio Funes Mori from Striped with 6.50 mde; Alexis vega from Chivas with 6.50 mde; Erick aguirre from Striped with 6 mde; Efrain Alvarez of LA Galaxy with 6 mde; Carlos candle from LAFC with 5 mde; Nestor Araujo of Celta Vigo with 5 mde; Hector Herrera from Atlético Madrid with 5m and Arturo Gonzalez of Rayados with 5 mde.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#expensive #Mexican #footballers #transfer #market
Leave a Reply