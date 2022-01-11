It is a stage of change within the Tricolor, with some players who will be looking to sneak into the final list, trying to enforce their market value.

Here we leave you the most expensive Mexican footballers of 2022:

For now, El Cachorro has a value of seven million euros, with the hope that it can rise once its participation in the Club World Cup.

The 24-year-old defender aims to experience his first World Cup.

Added to this, El Piojo was part of the celestial squad that broke the curse of more than 20 years without a title for Cruz Azul, providing targets and assists.

The attacker is also among the usual summoned with the national team.

At 30 years old, El Peluchín seems far from living a new World Cup, after having attended Brazil 2014, as it seems that the fight up front is very close.

In addition to this, the value of Tamaulipas will continue to decline if its numbers in the United States do not improve.

For some time now, the attacker had been hoping to make the leap to Europe and he has succeeded, thanks to his good performances with Blue Cross, helping to conquer the ninth.

The Acapulco man is in the fight for a place on the 23rd World Cup list and his chances grow even more now that he will see action in LaLiga.

The midfielder’s walk with La Maquina was perfect, starting from the beginning and contributing a goal, implying that he still has a lot to do with his 25 years.

Rodríguez is one of the favorite elements of Gerardo Martino in the Tricolor and it already has a value of ten million euros.

From his great moments in Querétaro, the defender began to attract attention because he could play different positions on the pitch, being used almost always as a pivot.

Romo has also had a chance to reach Europe, but the offers presented did not convince Blue CrossSo expect more interested to appear while in the North Sultana.

The American youth squad is valued at 20 million euros, with the possibility of increasing even more because he has all the confidence of his coach. Likewise, the midfielder is one of the inevitable in the calls of the Tata, aiming to live his second World Cup at the age of 24.

El Lobo de Tepeji quickly recovered a place in the starting eleven of the Wolverhampton Wanderers of England, where it is already a historic one, being sure that it will resume its best level.

For Qatar 2022, many see the Americanist youth squad as the titular network-breaker above Rogelio Funes Mori, Henry Martin, Eduardo Aguirre and company.

The striped youth squad fixed his problems with Martino to be considered in the tricolor bosom, forming part of the trident that the strategist wants to exploit.

Again there is talk of the great possibility that the right interior changes squad, either the Seville of Spain or the AC Milan from Italy.

Even when he lived dark moments with the Parthenopeans under the mandate of Gennaro Gattuso, the forward did not lower his arms and little by little he has been finding his place.

In the same way, the canterano tuzo is the most important piece that El Tricolor has, hoping that he does not suffer injuries, which have haunted him, as well as the blows to the face.