This is the most expensive used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter on Marktplaats. And you can survive in it.

Vans! Always fun. Especially if it is not just a company car, but a thick camper. It may not be the weather for it, but that doesn’t matter to this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. Everything is included, so you can camp anywhere, anytime.

At first glance it may just look like a yellow-gold (wrap) Sprinter of the second generation, but if you take a good look at the photo, the tires immediately reveal that this most expensive Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is capable of more than a van. drive campsite to campsite.

compost toilet

With this off-grid camper you can live the real ‘vanlife’ in all luxury as a digital nomad. The camper is rather fully equipped. Completely insulated, so suitable for summer and winter and, for example, equipped with a Separett compost toilet with a drying fan to the outside. Your pee goes to the gray water tank. Like a king on the throne.

The kitchen is large and equipped with everything you could wish for. An 85 liter compressor refrigerator with freezer. An oven and a hob on LPG. Large sink with a pull-out faucet with spray head and hot and cold water. You can also shower under the outdoor shower.

Completely self-sufficient

The most expensive Mercedes-Benz Sprinter motorhome is completely self-sufficient. High-end electricity package with solar panels and two large batteries ensure that you never have to plug in. You can charge all your phones, laptops, smartwatches and toys via eleven (!) 220 volt sockets.

A fully electric 3.5 meter long awning is provided against the sun and rain. All-terrain tires all around and as a spare tire. A clean water tank of 100 liters, a gray water tank of 75 liters and a 40 liter LPG tank for cooking. All under the bus.

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is equipped with by far the best-selling 2.1 liter diesel engine with 163 hp. Air conditioning is available, as is a reversing camera, a GPS tracker and cruise control.

With all that goodies it weighs about 3,000 kg, but then you can still load 500 kg according to the current owner. Anyway, with all your tanks full (water, dirty water, LPG and Diesel) you’ll be there in no time. Sack potatoes under the bench and then see if you can still cross the Brenner Pass.

Most expensive Mercedes Benz Sprinter

All this beauty based on a 2015 Sprinter with 58,000 km on the counter will cost you 105,000 euros, and you get the knife set for free. And that makes it about the most expensive second-generation Mercedes-Benz Sprinter occasion on marketplace. But when the Russians come, you can survive in your bus!

