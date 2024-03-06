Doctors at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, succeeded in treating a 44-day-old Emirati child with spinal muscular atrophy type 1, following the diagnosis of the rare genetic disease, and developing a comprehensive medical plan to treat the child and stop the deterioration of his condition until the drug “Zolingsma” arrives and is given to him. The treatment was provided through the “Thiqa” health insurance program.

In detail, the child’s mother confirmed that she discovered that her newborn had this condition, as she noticed that there was something abnormal at birth, and his movement was slow and he did not cry, and his voice was low and he did not scream when he came out, and he remained in the incubator for a week, and after that, despite the fact that all his tests were normal. She indicated her shock when she learned of this disease, especially since she had never heard of it before.

And she said to. Al-Amiri: “When I heard about the symptoms that may affect my child that accompany this disease, I could not bear it, and I did not know what to do, especially since the child was normal and did not show any symptoms, except that his hand was not moving, and no case was mentioned in the family history of Before, although there was consanguineous marriage in the family, it was not this close, on the mother’s and father’s side, as in the case of her and her husband.”

Al Ameri confirmed that the doctors in the city of Al Ain, where she resides, told her that there was a doctor at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi who specializes in these cases, so they went to him immediately, and he advised them, after an examination, to quickly begin treatment, noting that he gave the child an oral drink containing cortisone as part of the treatment. Several doses, so that his condition would not develop, and he was also placed on artificial oxygen at night because they noticed the presence of carbon dioxide, gases, and bloating in the abdomen. The child remained under medical observation for 23 days until the main injection, “Zolingsma,” arrived.

For his part, Dr. Hussein Nuseir Mutlak, pediatric neurology consultant at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, said, “I saw the child, H. Al-Amri, for the first time when he was 3 weeks old, complaining of hypotonia, and he was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy type 1 through genetic testing.” He is the first child, and the parents are closely related, and the gene therapy was given on January 18 in the form of an injection for more than one hour.”

Hussein added, “Spinal muscular atrophy is a serious and rare fatal disease with no cure. It occurs hereditarily when there is a missing or abnormal copy of the gene needed to make an essential protein called a motor neuron. A deficiency in the SMN protein leads to the death of the nerves that control the muscles (cells). This leads to muscle weakness and wasting, and eventual loss of movement and difficulty with functions such as breathing, swallowing, feeding, and speaking.

He stressed that “Zolingsma” is used to treat infants and young children who suffer from spinal muscular atrophy, as it replaces the function of the faulty or missing SMA gene, which then helps the body produce enough of the SMN protein necessary to keep motor neurons alive, indicating that it Zolgensma can have some side effects, although not everyone gets them, such as liver problems, low platelets, and some elevations in heart enzymes. We must monitor our liver enzymes and blood tests weekly with the steroid for at least a month to closely monitor potential side effects.

It is worth noting that the drug Zolgensma, to treat spinal muscular atrophy, tops the list of the most expensive drugs in the world, with a price of about 3.5 million dollars, and it has been approved to treat children under the age of two. It is an intravenous injection given once, which takes About an hour, and it was provided for the Emirati child H. Al Ameri, through the “Thiqa” health insurance program, is a comprehensive medical care program provided by the Abu Dhabi government to citizens of the United Arab Emirates and the like.

Spinal muscular atrophy is a fatal disease resulting from a genetic defect that weakens a person's muscles so much that they are unable to move, and can eventually impair the ability to swallow or breathe.