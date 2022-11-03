Hi-Tech Mail.ru: the cost of the iPhone 14 Pro Max in Russia has dropped to 86 thousand rubles

The cost of the iPhone 14 Pro Max fell to a record high in the Russian market. About it informs edition Hi-Tech Mail.ru.

According to the catalog of the portal, presented in September, the flagship smartphone Apple at the start of sales was available in Russia for 115 thousand rubles. In less than two months, the device has fallen in price by more than 25 percent – up to 86 thousand rubles. “The flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most expensive Apple smartphone, which was presented during the global presentation on September 7,” media journalists recalled.

The authors emphasized that for the first time the cheaper flagship device is considered the top-end Apple smartphone. The device received a 6.7-inch OLED display with support for a frequency of 120 hertz, an A16 Bionic processor, 6 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of internal memory. On the back of the device is a triple camera with lenses with a resolution of 48, 12 and 12 megapixels, the iPhone 14 Pro Max received a battery with a capacity of 4323 milliamp-hours.

In early October, Hi-Tech Mail.ru journalists reported that the cost of the iPhone 13 Pro Max had dropped by 25 percent. The 2021 device, estimated at the start of sales at 110 thousand rubles, was available on the Russian market for 80-85 thousand rubles.