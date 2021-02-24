The first place in the Forbes rating of the most expensive Internet companies on the Runet was taken by Yandex with an estimate of $ 22.98 billion. Over the year, it has risen in price by more than 57 percent. The list also includes enterprises that provide their services on the Internet and generate their revenues there.

In second place was Wildberries worth $ 14.52 billion. In third place is Ozon, which is worth $ 10.58 billion. Over the year, all Russian companies in the ranking have grown in value. The top 30 also includes software developers 1C, Tensor, SKB Kontur, aggregators of Citymobil taxis and Aviasales air tickets, online cinemas Ivi, Okko, Megogo and others.

In September 2020, TCS Group (the main shareholder is Oleg Tinkov) announced a planned deal, under which Yandex could become the owner of 100 percent of the shares of the financial group. The company was supposed to buy TCS for $ 5.48 billion, but in October the parties announced that they were ending negotiations and canceling the deal.

In February, Yandex.Taxi announced the purchase of call centers and a business ordered by the Vezet group of companies. The deal was worth $ 178 million. The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) is going to check the agreement.