Luxury homes by the sea are less affordable than those in the mountains. Forte dei Marmi is the most expensive, even beating Cortina d'Ampezzo

The sea ​​(valuable) beats the mountain (valuable) in the price battle: it is indeed Forte dei Marmi to excel in Italy, surpassing even the highly coveted and super exclusive in terms of the overall cost of a property on the market cortina d'Ampezzo. This is what emerges from the study carried out by Immobiliare.it Insightsa company in the Immobiliare.it group, the leading real estate portal in Italy, specializing in big data and market intelligence for the real estate sector, which compared the 5 most famous seaside locations and the 5 most famous mountain locations in Italy*.

How much does it cost to live in the “favor locations” of the Italian coasts and peaks

Analyzing the average cost of homes for sale, two out of five seaside cities exceed one million euros: Forte dei Marmi, over 2 million, And Capriwhich touches the 1,400,000 euros. Also Portofino it is close to one million as the overall average value of houses on the market (955,000). As for the resorts on the most famous ski slopes, only cortina d'Ampezzo exceeds this threshold (1,300,000), however three are worth more than 800,000 euros: Madonna di Campiglio (938,400), Courmayeur (860,000) e Ortisei (831,800). The overall request for a house with sea view a Porto Ercole it's at Porto Rotondo it averages around 766,800 euros and 540,600 euros respectively. Tail light Cervinia: here just over 300,000 “are enough” to dream of your own retreat.

“In Italy it is certainly more common for tourist destinations on the coast to boast particularly valuable solutions, for which the demand very often reaches significant figures also thanks to particular pluses such as gardens and swimming pools, much less common in mountain resorts – he comments Antonio IntiniChief Business Development Officer of Immobiliare.it – In fact, urban settlements in the mountains are generally quite small and hardly have adequate areas to encourage further housing development, which is why the cost per square meter remains very high, just think that in Cortina d 'Ampezzo exceeds 11,000 euros”.

Where size matters… and where it doesn't

If we are only talking about condominium apartments, on average the most generous surfaces are found at Ortisei, 111 square meters. However, above 100 m2, Madonna di Campiglio (105), cortina d'Ampezzo (102) e Forte dei Marmi (101). Tourist destinations where square meters are in short supply: a Portofinowhere condominium solutions amount to an average of 67 m2, ea Cervina66.

If we then look at independent solutions, Cortina d'Ampezzo has no rivals: the villas average around 430 m2. In the seaside resorts, however, Portofino stands out where the mansions usually occupy more than 340 m2. Good too Courmayeur just under 300 m2 on average. The remaining locations are around an average of 250 m2.

Where to look if you want privacy

If the desire is to find a home that guarantees maximum privacy, the sea clearly wins over the mountains. In fact, all the seaside locations considered present a composition of the offer where the percentage of independent solutions still exceeds 20%, with Forte dei Marmi which even reaches 84% ​​e Capri 50%. In mountain resorts the stock on offer is mainly composed of apartments, the percentage of villas exceeds 10% only in Ortisei (16%) ea Courmayeur (14%).

What cuts does the apartment market offer

Anyone looking for a studio apartment should look at Portofino where the percentage on offer of this type is close to 26%. On the other hand, it excels in two-room apartments Cervinawith 35%. Ortisei is in first place when it comes to three-room apartments, which represent 57% of the stock on offer. They also do well on this type Porto Rotondo And Courmayeur, both over 40%. Those who want more space and are looking at four-room apartments should go to Madonna di Campiglio (28%) or Forte dei Marmi (27.5%). The latter actually takes the top step of the podium in terms of availability of pentavans, 23%, and above, 23.7%. It is also good for apartments with more than 5 rooms cortina d'Ampezzo which shows a percentage on offer that is close to 20% of the total.