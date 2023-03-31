OneTwoTrip: the most expensive trip in March was a holiday in the Maldives for two million rubles

The most expensive trip for Russians in March was a week-long vacation in the Maldives, which cost about two million rubles. This became known from a study of the travel planning service OneTwoTrip, received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

The absolute leader in terms of the cost of travel in March was a vacation in a double room in a five-star hotel in the Maldivian Raa atoll – 2.047 million rubles per week. The same length of vacation in the Seychelles came to two tourists at 970 thousand rubles, and nine nights in Dubai – at 882.5 thousand rubles.

The list of the most expensive bookings made by Russians in March also included a five-star hotel in the Swiss city of St. Moritz: nine nights at a prestigious ski resort cost two tourists 684.8 thousand rubles. And in Abu Dhabi, a married couple with a child rested for a week in a five-star hotel for 516.9 thousand rubles.

The most expensive purchase on air transport was the order of a Russian who bought six business class tickets from Bangkok to Kazan at a time for 1.5 million rubles. The second place was taken by a business air travel for six people from Moscow to Bangkok with a return: it cost 1.4 million rubles. The group vacation in the Maldives closes the top three: seven tourists flew economy class from the capital to Male and back for 1.3 million rubles.

In railway transport, the most expensive trip was in a soft carriage for four tourists from Moscow to Simferopol and back: travelers paid 297.3 thousand rubles. On the second line was a one-way ticket from Simferopol to Moscow for 148.6 thousand rubles, on the third – a trip from Moscow to Novorossiysk for four for 139.6 thousand rubles.

Earlier in March, it was reported that the most expensive tour of Russians for International Women’s Day cost a family of two tourists 819 thousand rubles: an adult with a child went on vacation to a five-star ultra all-inclusive hotel from St. Petersburg to Abu Dhabi (UAE) for 11 nights.