Ever heard of the Big Mac index? The price of a hamburger gives you a good estimate of how expensive it is to live in each country. The Economists finds out every year what the weak sandwich costs everywhere. By the way, you can get the cheapest Big Mac in Egypt, for the equivalent of 1.69 euros. Now there is no such thing as the Golf index, but the most expensive Volkswagen Golf does show how high the prices are now.

We have been keeping track of the most expensive Golf in the Netherlands for a while now. In 2017, a gray Golf R had to fetch 75,793 euros. In 2018, a well-known Golf R went over that with 2,000 euros. And in 2019, the most expensive Golf was again an R with a price of around 77,000 euros. The Gulf index thus remained more or less the same over the years. Or at least with the seventh-generation Golf.

What does the most expensive Golf cost now?

Do not be alarmed, because the starting price of a Golf R is already 77,540 euros today. Before that you used to have a Golf with almost all options. Now you have to buy a panoramic roof separately (1,060 euros), an Akrapovic pipe (3,910 euros) and the adaptive chassis (850 euros) should not be missing. You understand that the prices then rise quickly.

At dealers we see various copies of the Golf R with (almost) all options. The most expensive Volkswagen Golf in the Netherlands is a black copy of 92,948 euros. The photo at the very top of this article is for reference, by the way, because the car has not yet arrived at the dealer. Enthusiasts can report to A-Point in Amsterdam. You can see a screenshot of the configurator below.

This is what the most expensive Golf in the Netherlands looks like | Photo: © Volkswagen

In addition, we come across two white copies of approximately 92,500 euros each. And for almost a ton you don’t even get gas springs under the hood these days. With the Golf 8 you just have to hold the hood up again with an old-fashioned stick – at least with the Golf 7 you didn’t have to. With the latest Golf R you will get a drift mode again.

Well 333 hp

It seems that Volkswagen has quietly bumped up the power of the Golf R. At the introduction, the R still had 320 hp, but now all new copies are for sale with 333 hp. This power is also communicated in the Volkswagen price list. Apparently it is not only the 20 Years that gets the 13 hp extra. But whether that is worth 16,000 euros…