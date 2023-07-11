In order to build a totally solid team, you must start to assemble from below, therefore, it is important to have a reliable goalkeeper who knows how to manage his own area, as well as defensively, in addition to having great qualities and interventions that leave the zero arc.
Here we leave you the most expensive transfers in soccer in terms of goalkeepers:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The 26-year-old Italian closes the Top 10. At 1.92 meters tall, the goalkeeper began his career with the udinesecounting on a brief loan with the SPALuntil the napoli signed him in 2018 for €26 million. The Euro 2020 champion took over the A series and the Italian Cup this 2023.
Another of the unforgettable goalkeepers of Italy. The Italian attended two World Cups, apart from attended three European Championships, leaving runner-up in one. The titles of him with the Fiorentina they took him to put on the jacket of the Inter de Milan in 2001, where he also lifted many trophies. The nerazzurris they paid 26.5 million.
The runner-up in Euro 2020 and World Cup player in Qatar 2022 has played for several teams in his country. The British was formed in the sunderlandswho lent it to clubs like Bradford and Preston Northuntil his letter passed into the hands of the Everton in 2017 when paid 28.5 million.
The multi-champion with Bayern Munich and world champion with Germany it is a total guarantee under the three posts. Currently, injuries have led him to be off the pitch, but that doesn’t mean he stops being one of the best in his position. The 37-year veteran left the Schalke 04 in 2011 to be transferred with The Steamroller by 30 million.
The Belgian can also be recognized as one of the best in the world, since he has done things quite well in the Atletico Madrid and the real MadridHe was even the protagonist of the latest achievements of the whites in terms of national and international titles. His foray into the world of football was with the KRC Genk of his country, then he was with the Chelseawho sold it to the White House for 35 million.
Whoever got third place in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil had his good times with the Ajax Amsterdam and the Barcelonaso it was in the eye of other sets.
In the end, after not being able to enjoy ownership in the culé team, the Dutchman was transferred to Valencia by 35 million.
The Brazilian has accumulated two World Cups to his credit, although he has only played one match in 2022. In the same way, he was already Champion of the Copa América and runner-up in 2021, where he did start. In it Benfica from Portugal placed trophies in the display cases, so Manchester City wanted him as his guardian disbursing 40 millionwhich was a good move.
For many, the Italian veteran is the best in history and it is not for less, since he has maintained a high level over the years, which led him to be world champion with Italyin addition to a history with the Juventus. If it weren’t for the bad moment Calcio is going through, Gigi would have broken a record with six World Cups in his history.
The current goalkeeper Parmabegan his career at that club, but in 2001 he became a bianconeri for 52.88 million.
Another Brazilian goalkeeper. The one formed in the Porto Alegre International passed to Europe hand in hand with the Romeonly two seasons being enough for Liverpool notice your talent.
The national and international champion with the Grid left behind The wolf by 62.5 million. To this we must add that he has won a large number of individual awards.
The Spaniard was champion of the 2012 Under-19 Euro Cup and attended Russia 2018, as a result of his good work in the athletic bilbao. The current monarch of the Nations League and UEFA Golden Glove 2020-2021 was able to move to a more renowned team in 2018. Well, the man born in Vizcaya said goodbye to the lions to join the Chelsea in exchange of 80 mde.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#expensive #goalkeeper #transfers #history
Leave a Reply