Here we leave you the most expensive transfers in soccer in terms of goalkeepers:

In the end, after not being able to enjoy ownership in the culé team, the Dutchman was transferred to Valencia by 35 million.

The current goalkeeper Parmabegan his career at that club, but in 2001 he became a bianconeri for 52.88 million.

The national and international champion with the Grid left behind The wolf by 62.5 million. To this we must add that he has won a large number of individual awards.