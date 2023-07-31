We know G-Classes are expensive, but this one beats all.

The Mercedes G-class has long ceased to be a workhorse. That is why it is quite logical that Mercedes does not release a pick-up variant of the new G-class. Of course, people aren’t going to throw their fresh supply of Louis Vuitton bags into an open truck.

Nevertheless, we found a pick-up on Marktplaats based on the current G-class. So this is a car that has been extensively rebuilt, but fortunately not by Beun de Haas. It is a creation of Brabus, which usually does not deliver half work.

Of course they have taken the G 63 as a starting point (what else?) And for the occasion, the power has also been increased a bit. This G-class pick-up delivers 900 horsepower. Because of course it can’t go fast enough in a raised G-class …

The G-class has not become smaller in the transformation to a pick-up. The length has increased by no less than 68.9 centimeters. For the occasion, the car has also been raised on its feet, with portal axles. The wheel arches have also been made wider, because just like with bodybuilding, everything must remain in proportion.

You can say what you want, but it’s an impressive car anyway. Also very impressive is the price tag. This G-class pick-up is standing up marketplace for sale for a sweet sum of 1.3 million euros. This ridiculously high price probably has to do with the fact that Brabus only builds 10 copies of this monstrous G-class.

