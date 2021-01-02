Transfermarkt has named the most expensive footballers in 2020. The rating is presented in Instagram portal.

The first place was taken by the Norwegian midfielder of Borussia Dortmund Erling Holland. The midfielder’s value increased from 55 to 100 million euros. In second place is Bayern Munich defender Alfonso Davis, whose value has increased from 25 to 80 million euros. The third was Barcelona striker Ansu Fati, who went up in price by 40 million euros.

In November 2020, Holland became the best young footballer in Europe at the Golden Boy-2020. The midfielder is the first representative of the Scandinavian countries in the history of the award.

Holland made his debut for Borussia in January 2020. He has 19 goals in 21 matches for the German club. Previously, he represented the Austrian Red Bull Salzburg. The midfielder is a graduate of the Norwegian “Brunet”. As part of the national team, Holland played seven games and scored six goals.