November 24, 2022 08:11

US regulators have approved CSL Behring’s hemophilia B gene therapy, a one-time dose that frees patients from regular treatments, but it costs $3.5 million, making it the world’s most expensive drug. Hemophilia is a rare genetic disorder caused by a deficiency or absence of a clotting factor in the blood, leading to serious bleeding. A major study found that a treatment called Hemgenix from CSL Behring reduced the number of expected bleeding episodes over the course of a year by 54%. It also freed 94% of patients from time-consuming and expensive injections of factor IX, which is currently used to control potentially fatal conditions. “The gene therapy product will be attractive to some,” Brad Loncar, a biotech investor and CEO of Loncar Investments, told Bloomberg. Gene therapies can dramatically improve a range of devastating conditions by fixing their underlying causes. “Despite progress in treating hemophilia, measures to prevent and treat bleeding can undermine patients’ quality of life,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biology Research and Evaluation. He added that Hemgenix represents an important advance in developing innovative therapies for people affected by the disease. Conventional treatment for hemophilia transports missing proteins, called clotting factors, that the body needs to form clots and stop bleeding. But Hemgenix works by delivering a gene that can produce the missing clotting factors in the liver, where it starts working on the production of the factor IX protein. And about 16 million people in the United States and Europe have hemophilia B, according to uniQure. Hemophilia A is more common. Pricing is starting to pose a dilemma for new drugs, as rising costs of drugs such as Aduhelm from Biogen in the US for Alzheimer’s and Zynteglo from Bluebird in Europe have turned it into commercial competition, according to Bloomberg. Novartis’ drug Zolgensma for children with SMA was priced at $2.1 million when it was approved in 2019, while Bluebird Bio’s Zynteglo for the blood disorder beta-thalassemia was $2.8 million earlier this year.



Source: agencies