The red carpet of the Oscar awards is the best of the windows where the actresses exert improvisedly as models and ambassadors of the Great luxury firmswho see in them a real advertising hook in addition to a symbol of … Social status. For the occasion they make or yield Authentic jewels whose prices have exceeded one million dollars. Waiting for what the 97th edition of the Oscar will hold, which this time will be presented by the comedian Conan O’Brienand that next Sunday March 2we review the most expensive dresses that have stepped on the red carpet throughout its history.

Jennifer Lawrence in 2013: 4 million dollars

The dress that Lawrence took the first position of this ranking positioning itself as the most expensive design of these awards so far. A dior model valued at 4 million dollars with which the actress also stumbled on the stairs of the stage when she went to collect her award. An anecdote that contributes to last in the history of the Golden Statueful Awards.

Nicole Kidman in 2007: 2 million dollars

Her pistachio green silk dress signed by Dior exceeded 2 million dollars. The ship and manga neck design included embroidered flowers in the upper part and a large lateral opening in the skirt. He combined it with a matching minibolso-pump and slopes of XXL rhinestones.

Cate Blanchett in 2007: 200,000

Blanchett is Armani ambassador, so it is usually usual to see her in the red carpets with brand designs. On that occasion he opted for an asymmetric dress of Armani Privé in silver color full in its entire Swarovski crystals that also presented flowers on the bass. A jewel whose price reached $ 200,000.

Elizabeth Taylor in 1970: 167,500 dollars

The prestigious Edith Head (who received the Oscar for Best Costume on more than one occasion) signed this light blue creation with a pronounced neckline in Uve, a crowded body and skirt with tulle flyers with which the actress was made with all the prominence.

Lupita Nyong’o in 2015: $ 150,000

That year in addition to taking the Oscar home, it was one of the best dressed in the gala thanks to its design by Calvin Klein that had been embroidered more than 6,000 pearls sewn by hand. The model had a halter neckline, openings in the neckline and back in its entirety.

Audrey Hepburn in 1954: 131,292

The actress went to the Oscars with a reinterpretation of the dress she wore in the movie ‘Holidays in Rome’, for which she was nominated. A design by Edith Head for Givenchy with neck to the box, semitransparencies and a lot of flight that he finished with a fine belt that marked his slender figure. This model was auctioned in 2011 by the astronomical figure of $ 131,292.

Cate Blanchett in 2014: $ 100,000

Again on the list and once again, by Armani’s hand. But this time with a gauze and tulle champagne dress with Swarovski crystals and petals with which it looked like a real princess. A design that probably gave him luck since he took the statuette home that year.

Kate Winslet in 2007: $ 100,000

Valentino was the designer of one of the most expensive dresses of that edition. A green mint of silk with a drape in the chest and a cross -stroke that was transformed into a cape and fell on the side.

Charlize Theron in 2013: $ 100,000

The actress is one of the usual awards and in 2013 she beat her own record with a jet black dior design of more than $ 100,000. A model with a word of honor, siren body and a long tail with which he wasted elegance.

Jessica Biel in 2014: $ 100,000

That year the interpreter brought a design with which it looked like a real princess. A Chanel Beige design word of honor, full of hand -stated iridescent rhinestones, which fell delicacy and ended in a small tail.

Julia Roberts in 2001: $ 95,000

The year in which the Oscar won by Erin Brokovich wore a Bicolor Valentino with halter neckline, semitransparencies and a rear tail that crowned it as the best dressed in the night and cost 95,000 dollars.

A luxury and glamor display for which it is undoubtedly the most important red carpet on the international panorama, which this year will host numerous known faces dressed in their best galas.