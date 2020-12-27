Dubai has become the most expensive destination for travel from Moscow for the New Year holidays. A roundtrip air ticket will cost 216.8 thousand rubles. This is evidenced by data from a study of the OneTwoTrip service, reports RT.

The second line of the rating was taken by a flight from Khabarovsk to Moscow and back. It will cost 203 thousand rubles. In third place are tickets to Vladivostok from Moscow and back. This flight will cost 178.1 thousand rubles.

The most expensive train ride will be from Moscow to Irkutsk. Such a trip costs 26.6 thousand rubles. You can get from St. Petersburg to Moscow for 19.8 thousand rubles, and from Moscow to Sochi – for 18.3 thousand.

Earlier, experts of the service “Tutu.ru” named the most desirable countries among Russians for travel after the opening of borders. It turned out that the majority were planning to go to Italy.