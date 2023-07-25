from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/25/2023 – 10:09 am Share

Monaco, known for its sophistication and luxury, is home to the world’s most expensive penthouse currently available for purchase. The exclusive property, dubbed the “Sky Penthouse”, is located in the Tour Odeon Tower and has been on the market since 2015, awaiting its buyer. According to information disclosed by The Pinnacle List, the price of this coverage is US$ 387 million, equivalent to R$ 1.8 billion.

Located at the top of the second tallest building on the Mediterranean coast of Europe, the five-story apartment occupies an area of ​​3,300 square meters, being recognized as the most expensive property in the world per square meter. Among its attractions, there is a deck on the roof and an infinity pool.

+ Millionaire decides not to leave an inheritance for his children: “The greatest gift is not material wealth”

+ Study reveals destinations most sought after by millionaires; know the cities

An extravagant detail that draws attention is the presence of a water slide installed on the dance floor floor, which allows you to slide directly into the pool. In addition, the apartment offers 360-degree views, allowing residents to enjoy the panorama of the Principality of Monaco, Larvotto Beach and the Sea of ​​​​Ligaria.

The architectural project was authored by the Italian Alexandre Giral d. The most expensive penthouse in the world is found between the 44th and 49th floors of the building. In addition to the leisure areas, such as the swimming pool, the games room and the dance floor, the property offers five main rooms and three rooms for employees.