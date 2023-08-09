Europe is a desired destination for those who plan to emigrate, either due to the growing rise of digital nomads, or to seek better study and work opportunities, among others. However, before making the decision it is important to know the purchasing power and the cost of living Approximately where you want to go.

Here is a list of countries in Europe that are more expensive to live in, according to figures from Numbeo and Expatistan, the largest databases that gather global information on the matter.

The list is based on the purchasing power index, rent or lease, food and local purchasing power.

Swiss

View of the Swiss Alps.

This mountainous Central European country, with the Swiss franc as its currency, ranks first in the Numbeo cost of living index at 114.19; with cities like Zurich, Geneva, Basel and Lausanne as the most expensiveeven above London in the UK.

The housing rental index in Switzerland (or rent as it is known in Colombia) is 50.24, the price index in restaurants is 109.46 and the local purchasing power is 118.68, according to the same base. of data.

Currently, 1 Swiss Franc is equivalent to 4,634.67 Colombian pesos.

Norway

Norway is also one of the most expensive countries in Europe, the Scandinavian would have a cost of living index of 88.56.

Using the Norwegian krone as the currency, the rental index is at 30.95, groceries at 81.79, restaurants at 90.59 and local purchasing power at 95.02.

Oslo, its capital, is part of the ranking of the 10 most expensive cities on the continent in Expatistan, above Paris in France and Manchester in the United Kingdom.

In other words, living in the capital of Norway is 133% more expensive than in Bogotá.

Cost of living comparison between Oslo (Noreuga) and Bogota (Colombia). Photo: Expatistan database.

Iceland

This Nordic island country, with huge glaciers, ranks third in the list of the most expensive on the continent European, with a cost of living index of 83.26.

However, its rental index is higher than in Norway, at 36.74.

Reykjavik, its capital, is 181% more expensive than Bogotá, according to data from Expatistan.

For example, you would need at least about 31 million Colombian pesos to maintain the same standard of living that you would have in Bogotá with 11 million pesos.

sweater

This island, which is a British Crown dependency, ranks fourth among the most expensive in the Numbeo ranking, with an index of 79.96.

Although, the rental cost is higher than Iceland by 17.12%.

Its capital, Saint Helier, would be 77% more expensive to live than Bogotá, with housing, food and transportation as the variables with the highest comparative prices.

Cost of living comparison between the capitals of Jersey and Colombia. Photo: Expatistan database.

Denmark

In fifth place on the list is Denmark, with a lower cost of living and rent index than those listed abovebut higher in food, including restaurants.

Copenhagen, the capital, is also one of the most expensive cities to live in Europe.ranked 8th in the Expatistan ranking, above Amsterdam in the Netherlands and Paris in France.

It would be 140% more expensive to live in than the Colombian capital, with housing, transportation, entertainment, and food being the highest comparative variables.

Its currency, the Danish krone, is currently equivalent to 598.44 Colombian pesos.

It should be noted that these costs may vary according to the local economy of each destination, as well as the national or international situations that may arise.

If you have already made the decision to emigrate to Europe, check if the country you will arrive in is part of the visa-exempt country, and if instead you must process the ETIAS authorization (for its acronym in English), the new Information and Authorization System travel. This travel permit was created by the European Union to grant foreign visitors the authorization to travel, both for business and tourism, to the 26 European countries that are part of the Schengen Area.

Check the permit details of your trip with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

