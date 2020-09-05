The 1794 silver dollar, which is of great value to numismatists, is up for auction. CNN…

It is known that a coin with a female profile is the first dollar minted. Most likely, it was held in the hands of the President of the United States, George Washington.

In 2013, this coin was sold under the hammer for ten million dollars. According to experts, at the auction, which will be held on October 8, she can set a new cost record.

A total of 1,758 of these coins were issued, but only about 130 have survived to this day.

Silver dollars were not intended for the general public and were handed out to congressmen and honorary citizens of the United States, since the stock of precious metals in America was weakened after the war with England. The issue of such money was more of an image-building step.

