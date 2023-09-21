The average price of a secondary market apartment in the Arctic zone of Russia will be from 400 thousand rubles in Vorkuta and will reach 7 million in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. This conclusion was reached by Avito researchers, whose analysis was reviewed by Izvestia on September 21.

The Arctic zone of Russia consists of four regions: Murmansk region, Yamalo-Nenets, Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Okrug. About 2.6 million Russians live in this zone, which is more than half the population of the world Arctic.

According to the study, the cheapest apartments were in the Murmansk region on the secondary market. The average price of one property in this region will be 3.15 million rubles. This figure represents a 47% increase in value over two years.

As for the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, those wishing to purchase an apartment in the district will have to pay about 4.5 million rubles. The price of apartments in this region has increased by 18% in two years. Real estate is even more expensive in Chukotka. For an apartment on the secondary market you will need to pay 5.6 million, which is 30% more than the price in 2021.

The most expensive housing is located in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug – 7 million for one property. Thus, the price increased by 46% in two years.

Analysts also assessed changes in supply and demand in the Russian Arctic. Thus, the supply of apartments on the secondary market has increased in four of the 11 cities in the Arctic zone. Demand increased in only three cities.

The cheapest apartments in the Arctic are in Vorkuta. In this city, the average price of real estate will be about 400 thousand rubles. Also in the top 3 in terms of cheapness are Belomorsk – 1.6 million rubles per object and Loukhi with a price of 1.8 million rubles per object.

The most expensive apartments are in Norilsk, their price is about 4.95 million rubles per object. In Murmansk, housing on the secondary market costs about 4.5 million rubles, and in Severodvinsk an apartment will cost 4.45 million rubles.

“Among the cities of the Arctic zone, the market for new buildings is developing in Arkhangelsk, Severodvinsk and Murmansk – in the first two, the supply on the primary market over two years has grown by 84 and 114%, respectively, and there is a large selection of apartments. In Murmansk, thanks to the commissioning of new properties over the last year, residents also have the opportunity to buy a new apartment within the city,” concluded Nikolai Popov, commercial director of Avito Real Estate.

