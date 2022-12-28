An 18-year-old from Oliva has received a letter from the Generalitat that left him in shock. The regional administration has fined him a 6,000-euro penalty for giving a friend a cigarette in the middle of the street, although it is unknown if it was for the other 17-year-old boy to smoke it.

These unusual events occurred six months ago in Oliva and could not have fallen worse within the humble family of the 18-year-old boy, known for being a diligent young man who is studying Vocational Training.

It was just six months ago when the boy was in a public area in Oliva, in the middle of summer, when the heat invites friends to meet in parks and green areas. The 17-year-old minor asked the adult boy for a cigarette, although without specifying what he wanted it for or if it was for someone else.

The older one gave it to him, not knowing that he was younger, since there is no difference between them and being friends and from the same generation, nothing made them think what was coming. In fact, the former minor is already 18 years old.

Misfortune came instantly, at which time two Oliva Local Police officers saw how the older one opened the pack and handed over the cigarette to the younger one. The troops approached and, apparently, identified the two kids, although that does not appear in the file that the Generalitat has drawn up on the case.

The troops only saw the act of delivery of the cigarette, at no time did they observe facts that revealed that he was going to smoke it, nor did they give the friend a light, much less that the minor lit it and took a few puffs.

Decree of 2006



Despite everything, they did not hesitate to extend a sanction based on a 2006 Royal Decree, as the lawyer Felipe Serra, who is handling the case, has pointed out: «The young people are from an immigrant family and everything suggests that this made the Local Police of Oliva approaches them, before an event as normal as taking a cigarette from a pack, they will know what the reasons will be.

At this time, the young man has received the letter of payment from the Generalitat, with the 6,000 euros that he has to pay. The family is desperate, as Serra has pointed out, since although they work they have few resources. In any case, the lawyer has said that these facts are not going to remain that way, at least to the extent that he can defend.

“We are willing to go further and present a dispute before this resolution of the Generalitat, which can destroy the life of a young boy who is focused on his studies and who has never consciously done anything wrong,” Serra specified.