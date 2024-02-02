Let's dig down memory lane, which car would that be?

I had it on my Christmas wish list. But I also didn't have a clear idea in my mind that this was simply the most expensive car you could buy new in 1992. A Schuppan 962 CR. I didn't need more than a few words and a single photo in Classic & Sports Cars to store it in my memory forever.

That old Group C vibe with a fighter jet-like convex central cockpit that you also see in a Jaguar XJR-15 and a Pagani Zonda, but also, for example, an Isdera Commendatore 112i, I love it.

8 were made of which 7 remain. It must have cost approximately 1.5 million dollars at the time. Our favorite international car dealer, Simon Kidston had one at his disposal and asked Richard Meaden (known for EVO magazine and his aversion to the internet) to put it through its paces at the Anglesey Circuit but also on the road.

With a strict km (miles) limit, this produces brilliant images to take into the weekend. Cheers!

Check out the video: Simon Kidston Youtube

