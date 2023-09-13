Nigel Mansell is now 70 years old and has had an impressive racing career. He finished second in the F1 championship three times, but in 1992 he finally became world champion. A year later he also immediately won the IndyCar title. During his career, Mansell collected all kinds of trophies, helmets and racing suits. He exhibited his collection in a museum in Saint Helier on the Channel Island of Jersey until 2019. Now Nigel Mansell’s collection is being auctioned.

RM Sotheby’s is holding the Nigel Mansell’s Legacy Collection auction between October 4 and 11. In total, more than 400 items will go under the hammer. You will come across the craziest objects at the auction of Nigel Mansell’s collection. We mention 32 helmets, 50 racing suits, more than 200 cups and awards, two motorcycles, a kart, 78 podium caps, three real F1 steering wheels, bottles of champagne (opened and unopened) and all kinds of other gifts. All in all, the auction should yield the equivalent of 1.8 million euros.

Mansell says the collection is very personal to him: ‘It represents my entire career. It is the majority of the clothing I have worn during my racing career: the helmets, suits and all the trophies I have won during more than 30 years at the top of motorsport.’ Below we highlight three beautiful auction items. The item that the auction house thinks will fetch the highest amount can be found at the bottom of this post.

Trophy from Mansell’s first F1 victory – 1985 European GP

In 1985, Mansell took his first win in his seventh full season in F1. The European GP was held that year at the British Brands Hatch circuit. Mansell outpaced Senna thanks to teammate Keke Rosberg. After the race, Mansell was freaking out. The glass cup above is the trophy he received after his victory. The value is estimated at an amount between 5,500 euros and 11,500 euros. The hat in the gallery is also part of this race. The auction house expects to collect between 290 and 580 euros for this.

F1 helmet from the 1992 championship year

Things didn’t go well for Mansell during his F1 career. In 1986 he missed his chance at the title due to a flat tire in the last race of the season. A year later he finished second again, just like in 1991. But in 1992 Mansell had the Williams FW14B, one of the most dominant F1 cars ever (before Max Verstappen and his RB19 came along, of course). The helmet above was worn by Mansell during a race that season. Unfortunately, it is not known which race exactly. RM Sotheby’s expects the helmet to sell for between 35,000 and 60,000 euros.

The most expensive item from Nigel Mansell’s auction: a personal license plate

Well, we don’t have much to say about this. Apparently such a personalized license plate is worth quite a bit. Nigel Mansell’s license plate should fetch between 35,000 and 70,000 euros. We wouldn’t like to put it on our car because bystanders might mistake ‘5 Nm’ for the torque your car has.