The failure of the Argentine team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia led by Jorge Sampaoli suggested that the AFA was against an established coach to succeed him, but after the refusal of coaches like Diego Simeone and Marcelo Gallardo, the president’s decision Claudio Tapia was betting on lionel scalonia coach with no experience at the club level and with just one step through the “Albiceleste” youth team.
Despite receiving millions of criticisms for the controversial determination, the one born in Pujato dedicated himself to shutting up mouths and managed to make big history with the Argentine team led by Lionel Messi: won the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the Finalissima against Italy that same year and the Copa América in 2021, in Brazil.
In the World Cup, several youngsters who had not started as starters were key, with well-marked examples of Enzo Fernández and Julián Álvarez, whose values shot up after the level exhibited before the eyes of the entire planet. We review the updated list of the most expensive Argentines on the market today.
The Atlético Madrid right-back was fundamental on the wing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the Argentine team, even scoring a goal (against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals). He is worth 35 million euros.
Another from Atlético Madrid, although he is not the undisputed starter there. He is in the Scaloni structure for Argentina, where he also shows himself as one of the highest references. The Motorcito is worth 40 million euros.
One of the surprises on the list, since he was not a starter in the Qatar 2022 preview, and he earned his place based on great performances, without weighing him down on the ball at key moments. He was later transferred from Brighton to Liverpool, where he will wear the 10!. It’s worth 42 million.
The best player on the planet does not lead this list because he is in the final stretch of his magnificent career. Leo is worth 45 million euros today, and will arrive at MLS Inter Miami starting this season to continue to show that he has the ball tied to his booty.
The “Spider” had a dream World Cup, being the team’s top scorer after Messi, and continued his perfect season at Manchester City, winning the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League. He is worth 50 million euros, although he is not yet a starter for Guardiola.
“Cuti” is one of the best defenders on the planet, and the undisputed starter in the Argentine team. He plays for Tottenham in England and is worth 60 million euros, ten more than a striker like Álvarez.
It is not surprising that Enzo leads this list, considering that he was the Argentine who was paid the most money in the history of football: Chelsea paid 121 million euros to take him from Benfica. The Best Young Player in Qatar today is worth 85 million euros.
