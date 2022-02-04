The most expensive advertising in the world



Dusseldorf The advertising industry makes millions with its spots during the Super Bowl. It is already clear: the minute of advertising at Super Bowl LVI has become even more expensive. We show the spots that will not be shown live on TV in Germany.







They are elaborately produced, they are extremely expensive, they are seen millions of times: the commercials at the Super Bowl have long been real highlights. The companies like to think of unusual things for the short clips between individual moves of the football game. It will be the same again this year when the Los Angeles Rams will welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to their home stadium for the NFL final game on the German night of February 14th.

Tens of millions of people in the USA will then see the commercials, as they are called in English, live on television – while in Germany Parship and Check 24 will probably run in an endless loop.

It is probably the largest audience that will watch a commercial at the same time. The prices for one minute of advertising time are correspondingly high. Last year, one minute of Super Bowl time cost a whopping $11 million. And this year it will be even more expensive! The broadcaster NBC demands 6.5 million US dollars for a 30-second clip.







Despite the high costs, companies are more than willing to shoot longer commercials, which are now more like short films. As early as September 8, Dan Lovinger, NBC’s vice president of advertising sales, said that by then most of the programming had sold. Viewers in the USA can then look forward to many prominent names. Since some commercials have already been released online, it is clear that film business giants, as well as musicians and other public figures were bought into the spots.

In 2022, for example, Mila Kunis, Demi Moore, Seth Rogan or the rapper Megan Thee Stallion will flicker across the screens as advertising figures for companies. Individual commercials are even announced in advance with real trailers.

This alone shows how important the advertisements during the Super Bowl are for the companies. Some spots are still remembered by many people years after they first appeared – such as the legendary Budweiser beer brand “Whaaaaaaas up” spot. In 2022, one or the other spot should flutter across the screens again.

