The relentless pandemic has disrupted the most treasured tournament in South American soccer. The one that does not deliver a trophy, but the desired qualification to the World Cup. The long, passionate and close qualifying rounds to Qatar 2022 of the proud region that often boasts of its technical superiority and its street mystique to stand up to Europe start this week with a semester of delay, marked by fire by the restrictions caused by the coronavirus.

Despite everything, and even in the midst of calls that have collapsed due to the refusals of many clubs or the quarantines ordered by health authorities, the great idols are already on this side of the Atlantic. Argentina has Messi, who reluctantly remained at Barcelona, ​​and Brazil with Neymar, eager to endorse their status after being left empty-handed despite leading PSG to the Champions League final. Colombia is entrusted to a James Rodríguez reborn as a dazzling figure of Everton, the unexpected leader of the Premier League, while Uruguay is consoled by the presence of Luis Suárez, now at Atlético, in the absence of Edinson Cavani.

In South America, the new normal is to see their teams on the pitch again, even if they play in conditions never seen in the year of empty stadiums. On Thursday, on an opening day originally scheduled for the end of March, Argentina receives Ecuador, Uruguay to Chile and Paraguay to Peru. On Friday, Colombia is home to Venezuela and Brazil to Bolivia. The second date is disputed on Tuesday and, if there are no unforeseen events, another two days will be played in November.

He goes to the World Cup in a tuxedo, to the tie in a combat uniform, points out veteran Argentine journalist Jorge Barraza, a columnist for several newspapers in the region. “This, which at the time was highly questioned by all journalism, is a wonderful format”, assesses the calendar of all against all that remains intact from the route to the World Cup in France in 1998. “Not only for an economic issue , which is very important for associations, but because it is exciting. Everyone has to play against Brazil, against Argentina, to go to the Centennial of Montevideo. It is even for everyone ”. Some say that long championships end up benefiting the powers. “It favors the best, and we cannot be against excellence”, the chronicler concludes.

“The South American qualifiers are the most competitive on the planet because the ten countries arrive with expectations and dreams of qualifying,” said Tim Vickery, a British expert on South American football and ESPN columnist. “The great development we have seen since 1996 is that traditionally weak countries have grown stronger, and that is one of the reasons why South America has struggled so hard to maintain this marathon format. Any away game is difficult, it is a fascinating competition ”, he points out. “The system is fair. The one who qualifies is because he has been doing 18 games in which logically you have to work a lot, and well, to be able to qualify ”, is seconded by Colombian coach Luis Fernando Suárez, who has led Ecuador and Honduras in the World Cups.

As happened on the way to the most recent World Cup, most tickets are only settled at the last breath. South America said goodbye to Russia with wounded pride at the undeniable superiority of Europe. That sinking caused a ‘game of thrones’ on the benches that was just beginning to settle when covid-19 broke out. After eleven months without meeting to train due to the health crisis and border closures, the teams with greater continuity seem to leave with some advantage. Brazil renewed Tite, Uruguay to Óscar Tábarez and Peru to Ricardo Gareca. In a second block, Carlos Queiroz in Colombia, Lionel Scaloni in Argentina, Reinaldo Rueda in Chile and Eduardo Berizzo in Paraguay at least already had last year’s Copa América as a test laboratory to start new cycles. César Farías was named in Bolivia at the end of the continental tournament, while José Peseiro in Venezuela and Gustavo Alfaro in Ecuador, hired in 2020, have not even met their players.

Speculation about the magic number that a South American team needs to reach the World Cup is renewed from time to time. In a region where everyone scores points and for most applicants the outcome is usually reserved until the last date, it is difficult to say precisely. To the four direct spots, the playoff wild card for the fifth classified is added. Claiming points through, the last ticket to Russia –via play-offs– was won by Peru with 26 points, and Chile was left out with the same score. On the road to 2010, Uruguay had just 24 to reach the playoff road, and yet it was a semifinalist in South Africa. Colombia, on the other hand, was left out of Japan and Korea 2002 on goal difference despite accumulating 27 points.

The last tie was irregular mainly for two reasons, notes columnist Barraza. In the first place, because that claim of points altered the classification with an unusual result. Chile demanded – and won – the two points it gave to Bolivia for an improper alignment in the goalless draw in Santiago. By the way, he dragged Peru to claim for the same reason the three points of their 2-0 defeat in La Paz on that double date. If that protest had not been mediated, Chile would have qualified, which in the end equaled Peru on points. The tie was also irregular due to the institutional process in Argentina, which was chaotic after the death of Julio Grondona, head of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) for decades. “It was a first headless association, then intervened, with tremendous convulsions, and in the middle of all that I was competing. Classify practically by a miracle, and by Messi ”, recalls Barraza.

“Despite all the ups and downs, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia again classified. This shows you that those with the best players finally arrive ”, he highlights. The great paradoxes were the eliminations of Ecuador, which collapsed after a dream start, and Chile, which had just won two editions of the Copa América with its golden generation. The two South American giants changed coaches along the way, but with very different fortunes. While Brazil floored since Tite relieved Dunga after six dates, Argentina kept stumbling until the last moment. The albiceleste went from Gerardo Martino to Edgardo Bauza, and from him to Jorge Sampaoli for the last four games. He only assured his step with his victory against Ecuador on the last date.

These are the most recent antecedents for a qualifying round that starts full of uncertainty. “Everyone is hurt. It will be difficult for someone to have an advantage in the current situation. There is such a deep equality of anguish that it is difficult to find a winner or a loser in this crazy dynamic in which we are involved, ”says Colombian journalist Nicolás Samper. “We are really taking a risk”, completes the English Vickery when recalling that a dozen Flamengo players from Brazil were infected on their trip to Ecuador to play the Copa Libertadores. “Especially when teams play away we can have coronavirus outbreaks, and players could return to Europe infected,” he underlines. In its incipient –and fragile– reactivation, South American football has chosen to face the pandemic.

——————————

📈 Methodology of the projection of trajectories

For the last six World Cups, there have been four CONMEBOL leagues with 10 teams each, always the same. On two other occasions there were 9. Based on the occasions with these 10 teams, we defined a series of approximate ranking probability ranges based on possible points, ranging from 0 (18 games lost) to 54 (18 games won).

Enter safe: is at 43 (the highest score ever achieved by a team in the qualifying league –Argentina: 43 for the 2002 World Cup– or more). 42 is also the highest score in a league with 4 teams tied for the most (12 wins, 6 draws).

Almost sure: is at 34 (the leader with the lowest score ever achieved; Brazil for the 2006 World Cup) or more; up to 42.

Very likely: is at 31 (one point above the fourth highest ever achieved) or higher.

> 50%: it is at least 29 (in three out of four occasions, that score has meant classification).

<50%: It is at 27-28 (ranked 1 in 4 and 2 in 4, respectively).

Very unlikely: is between 26 and 23; No team has qualified directly but it is the frequent access fan to play-offs (fifth place).

Out almost certainly: is below 23; on no occasion has anyone directly or indirectly ranked in this scoring range.

The exercise presented here with the 2015-2018 league shows how the real trajectories of the different teams fit, with the ideals of each slot.