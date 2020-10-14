Castellón has adapted wonderfully to the category. Without hesitation and with a firm step, he walks through Segunda a decade later. Óscar Cano’s team is seventh, is on the verge of the playoff and has only lost one game. He is the best of all the newly promoted. The albinegra machine greases little by little and now the coach’s obsession is to combine the 13 signings that the club has made this summer.

Castellón has presented this Wednesday to all its incorporations in the Estepark shopping center, one of the main sponsors of the club. Óscar Whalley, Alejandro Marcos, Guillem Jaime, Iago Indias, Arturo Molina, Gus Ledes, Josep Sené, Marc Mateu, Jesús Carrillo, Álvaro Fidalgo, Paolo Fernandes, Jordi Sánchez and Igor Zlatanovic have posed with their new shirt.

“In the last two games we have taken a step forward and the feelings are very good. It’s just the beginning, but we want to continue like this. The adaptation has been very good and it has been seen in the last games, we have defended and competed very well. Now we have beautiful and intense weeks because we are going to play many points in a few days, “said Sené, one of the reinforcements.