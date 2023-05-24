Madrid. Mammalian evolution has been reversed, according to new research that suggests marsupials are the most highly evolved mammals.

By estimating how the common ancestor of mammals reproduced and developed, scientists at London’s Natural History Museum have reversed the long-standing belief that marsupials are more primitive than placentals.

For a long time, marsupials had been considered the intermediate step in evolution between egg-laying mammals and placentals, because they give birth to highly underdeveloped young similar to an embryonic state.

However, new research revealed that the ancestor of both groups was more similar to placentals than to marsupials, meaning that marsupials have modified their method of reproduction more than marsupials.

The study, published in Current Biology, analyzed skulls during different stages of development in 22 species of living mammals. Micro-CT scans of 165 specimens helped the team reconstruct changes in these species during the early phase.

Using that data, the experts estimated how the common ancestor of marsupials and placentals would have developed and compared it to see which was most similar.

Anjali Goswami, research leader at the museum and lead author of the study, said: “With these comparative data generated from the historical collections of the museum, we change what we know about the evolution of mammals.”

The team measured how the shape of the skull changes throughout development and reconstructed how its ancestor would have developed, showing that the former have been modified more by one ancestor than the latter.

“For a long time, people have treated marsupials as ‘lesser mammals,’ and it turns out that they are the ones that are much more evolved than the ancestral way.”

All mammals alive today can be divided into three groups: placental mammals, marsupials, and monotremes, which are easily distinguished by the way they reproduce.

The largest group is the placental mammals, which give birth to live, well-developed young and comprise about 95 percent of all living mammals, including humans.

protective bag

Marsupials also give birth to live young, but they have a very short gestation period, so they are very underdeveloped and must be cared for by a parent in a pouch.

Monotremes are the egg layers and are the smallest of the three groups. It encompasses only five species alive today in two families: the platypus and the echidna.

All living mammals are believed to be descended from a common egg-laying ancestor that lived about 180 million years ago. In addition, the therians, a group that includes marsupials and placentals, are thought to have diverged from each other shortly thereafter, around 160 million years ago.

As therians evolved from hatching young via an egg, live birth of an underdeveloped infant as in modern marsupials was originally thought to be the natural intermediate stage. However, this study found that is not the case.

“The way that marsupials reproduce is not intermediate between egg-laying and placentals, it’s just a completely different way of development that they’ve evolved.”

Placental mammals are born with all four limbs and well-developed skulls, they increase in size as the animal ages. The gestation period varies according to body size, but can last up to 22 months in African elephants.

By contrast, marsupials are essentially born in an embryonic state. For example, the red kangaroo gives birth to a cub the size of a gumdrop just one month after conception.

The hind legs and skull are not fully formed, but the forelegs and snout bones are slightly more developed. The animal has all the parts it needs to crawl through its mother’s fur to reach the teats and suckle, but not much else. Many have a pouch that helps protect the young while they are at this vulnerable stage.