In case you didn’t know, Netflix’s ‘hot’ mode is activated in just 2 steps. Once you have ‘unlocked’ the erotic content, you will be able to find passionate movies, full of suggestive scenes. and series? Of course you can find productions of this type, although if you really want to see a plot that promises to ignite your senses and leave you hotter than the summer sun, then we have the perfect recommendation: It only has 2 seasons and its story strips its protagonists in explicit sequences that won’t let you sleep.

Specifically, we talk about “Sex/Life”, the streaming series that recently premiered its second installment and has already become an obsession for thousands. If you want to know what this program is about, then we leave you more details.

“Sex/life” premiered in 2021 and a few days ago it returned with its season 2. Photo: Netflix

What is “Sex/Life” about?

This indicates the official synopsis of Netflix: “Her daring sexual past collides with her present as a wife and mother when the bad boy she never stops fantasizing about bursts into her life again.”

“Sex/Life” portrays an unexpected love triangle between a woman, her husband and ‘her past’. Thus, the plot brings us closer to Billie Connelly, who was not always a housewife and mother who lived in the suburbs, because before marrying Cooper and moving to Connecticut, she was a free-spirited young woman who lived in New York with her best friend Sasha, working hard and having even more fun.

However, already exhausted from caring for her two children — and feeling nostalgic for her ‘glory days’ — the protagonist begins to write a diary and fantasize about her passionate adventures with her sexy ex-boyfriend Brad, the great heartbreak she never got over.

But the more he immerses himself in past experiences, the more he wonders how he got here. And that’s when her husband discovers the truth. Will they overcome this impasse or will Billie fall surrendered to the libidinous memories of her past?

Cast of “Sex/Life”