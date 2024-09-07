The most emotional “date” of Far Eastern leopards was captured in Primorye

In Primorye, a camera trap captured the most emotional “date” of Far Eastern leopards. The corresponding photos appeared in Telegram-channel of the national park “Land of the Leopard”.

The staff of the natural complex shared photos of a female named Leo 267F. In the posted shots, you can see how happy she is to meet the male.

According to scientists, the predator most often gets into the camera lenses during the flowering period of the rhododendron. In addition, the national park specialists hope that Leo 267F will soon have offspring.

