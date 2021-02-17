Analysts of the Auto.ru service found out which cars were most often involved in accidents in 2019 and 2020. The study included cars that were sold on the portal in 2020, with the exception of rare models.

The most frequent road accidents involved Audi RS3 and Kia Quoris – 108 and 102 accidents per 100 cars, respectively, the study says.

“Charged” Audi is bought in order to “anneal”, therefore, the risk of getting into an accident is higher. Kia Quoris is often used as a company car, and the attitude to corporate vehicles is often not as careful as to personal ones, ”the analysts concluded.

Closes the top three emergency vehicles – VW Passat CC (85 accidents).

“Hyundai Equus and Lexus GS can also be classified as“ corporate ”cars. In reports, 8 out of 10 of these vehicles will be involved in road accidents. And, as a rule, these are not minor damages: the average cost of repairs exceeds 370 thousand rubles and reaches half a million, ”the report says.

The most common type of accident was collision with another moving vehicle: 68% of recorded incidents.

Collisions with standing vehicles or obstacles were recorded 2.5 times less often (26%), however, car owners often ignore minor damage and do not apply to insurance companies for compensation, the analysts of the service noted.

Another 6% in total accounted for other types of accidents: in particular, driving off the road, hitting pedestrians and animals.

Analysts noted that Daewoo turned out to be the most emergency car brand – 69 accidents per 100 cars. The brands Smart (58) and Genesis (48) also turned out to be quite emergency.

Jaguar and Audi scored 47 accidents each, Mercedes, Infinity and Citroen accounted for 43 accidents. The top 10 emergency brands are Skoda (42) and Lexus (41).

Earlier, on February 11, the experts of AlfaStrakhovanie named the cars most often involved in an accident in St. Petersburg. It turned out that the largest number of accidents falls on inexpensive cars worth up to 1.5 million rubles: Hyundai Solaris, Kia Rio, Renault Logan, Volkswagen Polo, Skoda Rapid.