Regardless of the age you have is a reality in Spain that jeans have become the star garment of all cabinets. His versatility has made them the Pants that are most seen everywhere even in many work centers.

However, we must not deny that the cowboy is an informal style garment but that it has the ease that it combines with countless garments and you can always give a touch Súper elegant when wearing them with more putting jacketsS, like these we have found in Mango.

It is our purpose to continue helping you to update your spring closet and for this we wanted to share with you a Mango jacket selection elegant with which you will contribute that distinguished touch to your most informal looks with jeans.

Gabardina or Parka are still two of the favorite garments for the entremopo. However, for those days we want to go Little more elegant should be available in our closet for a more short tweed jacket or more fitted oneswith which we will give a sophisticated touch to our styling.

Tweed jacket with frayed endings

Tweed jacket with frayed mango endings. Courtesy of the brand.

A Tweed jacket always distils elegance. This original jacket also brings that casual touch by having frayed endings and not having closure. It is one jacket Short, straight cut, in pastel tones combinable with a lot of colors. (Ref.: 87085768. Price: 69.99 euros).

Knitted

Cardigan knitted with double mango ribe. Courtesy of the brand.

Point jackets are always part of the basics of any closet. However, with this Cardigan with contrast trim and jewel buttons You will contribute a touch of the most glamorous to your favorite jeans. (Ref.: 87085762. Price: 49.99 euros).

Tweed effect jacket with jewel buttons

TWEED EFFECT JACKE MANGO JEWELETS. Courtesy of the brand.

We continue with the Tonos pastel for spring And in this pink jacket you will find your perfect ally to give that Super feminine touch to your styling with jeans. This mango jacket is cotton point but that makes the effect of the tweed and also has the detail of the jewel buttons. (Ref.: 87065763. Price: 39.99 euros).

Tweed jacket with jewel buttons

TWEED JACKET MANGO JEWEL BOOKS. Courtesy of the brand.

If you want one jacket to give you to give an elegant touch to any of your looks Get with this tweed jacket of wool and cotton mixture in black mango. It is a little more warmed than the previous three so it is perfect both to take it alone and under a gabardina or parka. (Ref.: 87030653. Price: 59.99 euros).





Do you want to receive free every Thursday in your mail the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle contents? Sign up for our Newsletter.