As every year, athletes take advantage of these holidays to share their best wishes with their followers through Social Networks.

Some publications in which we have been able to analyze their clothing and success, with this TOP TEN of the best dresses this Christmas.

Marcos Llorente

Number 1 for the Atlético de Madrid player, who this year is coming out personally and professionally. Together with his girl, Paddy, and his three pets (Keidi, Marquis and Ronnie) they pose by the tree in their home.

She in a red minidress and he in a beige suit combined with a light blue shirt and scarf. Few of them fit the vest as well as this 25-year-old, who also shows off his hair and blue eyes.

Simeone

Diego Pablo Simeone is always synonymous with class. All in black, together with his son and on the sides of the photo, the men of the house clothe the princesses: Carla, Valentina and Francesca.

A photon where the details in the accessories on the part of the technician’s couple stand out: jewel sandals, matching belt and shiny dress. Without a doubt, a deserved second place for the rojiblanco clan.

Kaka

The former footballer deserves a spot on this list despite being retired. And is that the beauty of both him and his wife are overwhelming.

The former Real Madrid striker married Carol Dias, the woman he met in 2016 after their high-profile divorce a year earlier.

They have both been parents again and have made a wonderful family. Along with the two children that the Brazilian had with Caroline Celico, the couple poses with little Esther. A strategically studied portrait, playing with the colors red (for the girls) and white (for them).

He post It is signed with a biblical passage, how could it be otherwise knowing the Catholic devotion of the athlete, who maintains his physical form and his eternal smile.

Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic, who gave the ‘Yes I want’ to the model Izabela Andrijanic in June 2017, and with whom he has been a father for the first time, posed this tender with his girl and the baby.

We highlight the couple for the success of shades and fabrics, choosing both autumn colors, velvet in her case and corduroy in the case of the Chelsea player. Warm and elegant, the Croatian and his partner exude style and complicity.

Luis Suarez

Suárez has decided to dedicate his Easter postcard to his wife, Sofia Balbi. Both dressed in the typical Christmas sweaters and merged in a romantic embrace smile as they look into each other’s eyes.

For the tenderness and happiness they give off, they could not be missing in our ranking.

Koke

Koke and Beatriz are another of our favorite couples and they have not failed when choosing outfit this year.

Very combined, in alternating brown and black (brown pants and Koke black shirt; black skirt and brown jacket) they pose next to a huge tree and their little one, Leo.

One point for the boy’s set, Christmas page style and with glasses included. A touch of humor that always comes in handy!

Isco Alarcon

Isco and Sara pose with their usual joke and with some customized red Santa Claus-style T-shirts. Both are in a state of good hope, as they will soon become parents of their second child in common, the third for the soccer player who is already the father of a child from a previous relationship.

David beckham

Total the Christmas photo of the Beckham. The whole clan dressed in dark blue stretcher pajamas and David in the center with the Santa hat. Elegance, humor and comfort. What more could you want!

Cristiano Ronaldo

Penultimate place for the Juventus player, who, far from the style to which he is accustomed, has presented himself this Christmas before his Instagram followers in this way:

One of the most ‘walking around the house’, with green and red pajamas and Christmas details as a crown. It is what it has to be a father, that one has to change the suit for comfort.

Even though that him look It is unflattering, we give it a place on the list for the gracefulness of the snapshot and the harmony of the whole.

Sergio Ramos

Last place for Sergio Ramos for this outfit difficult to explain. Lacoste sweater with infinity logo, peasant style straw hat and white socks. All this sitting on a chair with a glass of red wine.

Original or terrible? We leave it to your choice. At least, we give it last place for daring.