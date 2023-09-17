“Izvestia”: Project 22160 ships turned out to be the most effective during the Northern Military District

Among the warships, the Project 22160 patrol vessels of the Black Sea Fleet turned out to be the most effective during the special military operation. To this conclusion came “News”.

The publication points out that these relatively weakly armed patrol ships have proven to be an effective means against maritime kamikaze drones available to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Thus, on September 13, the ship “Vasily Bykov” shot down three high-speed fire ships, and on the 14th, “Sergey Kotov” sank five unmanned boats using standard weapons.

The main armament of the Project 22160 ship is the AK-176MA-01 installation with a rapid-fire 76-mm cannon and a modern MP-123 Bagheera control system. This gun is capable of hitting both surface and air targets at a distance of more than ten kilometers.

In addition, says Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Industry and Trade Alexander Spiridonov, these ships carry missiles of the Caliber family.

Currently, the Black Sea Fleet includes only two ships of Project 22160. According to data from open sources, it is planned to increase their number to six. At the same time, the third ship (“Victor the Great”) should be put into operation before the end of 2023.