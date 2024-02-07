Having soft and shiny hair is a sign of beauty and health. Because the hair, just like the skin, reflects the internal state. Lack of sleep, poor nutrition or a too sedentary life take their toll and affect the hair. Thus, we can deduce that healthy and shiny hair begins with a healthy and balanced diet rich in nutrients, avoiding alcohol and tobacco and incorporating physical exercise into our lives. But what does it mean to have shiny hair? Trichologist Andrea Combalia is clear: “The hair shines when the cuticle, which is the most superficial layer of the hair fiber, is intact. Something difficult if we think that it is composed of overlapping scales, like roof tiles, all oriented towards the tip of the hair. If they are perfect, their surface reflects light and shines; But if it is irregular, the scales rise, the light is dispersed and the hair looks dull, dull and rough.”

It must be taken into account that the cuticle is the layer that receives all external aggressions and any action on our hair impacts it. Therefore, finding the ideal routine to add shine is a difficult battle because, in reality, there is no one-size-fits-all approach and it varies due to factors ranging from hair type to environmental humidity or the way you brush. To treat dull hair it is important to understand what causes it. According to hairdresser Arturo Rosaleñ, from the hair salon that bears his name, “its origin comes from several factors, including dryness, product accumulation, environmental factors, chemical damage, nutritional deficiencies and application of inappropriate products.” And, although it all sounds overwhelming together, there are ways to combat each of them. Experts give us the keys to achieving more light in a lasting way.

Be careful with excessive washing

Washing your hair excessively, no matter what type, can cause a lack of moisture that leaves it dull and lifeless. As stated by Eduardo Sánchez, owner of Maison Eduardo Sánchez, “avoid daily washing for two reasons: firstly, because water causes the hair to swell, which forces the cuticle upwards and causes the hair to break with ease. Secondly, because when you wash it every day, you remove the natural oils and proteins that both your hair and scalp need to stay healthy. The curlier it is, the more you can space out the cleaning: the curls prevent the oils present in the hair from reaching the roots and, therefore, the hair from becoming dirty. On the contrary, the finer and smoother it is, the faster it absorbs oil and becomes greasy. In these cases, the ideal is to use mild shampoos and space the washing at least one day. If the hair is dyed, you also have to space out the washes to prevent the hair from drying out excessively and the color from fading.”

Use a thermal protector

One of the main causes of dull hair is the excessive use of heat tools, especially on fine hair that is more prone to damage from heat styling or chemical treatments. The solution is to apply a thermal protector. “The use of heat protectants is mandatory to maintain radiant and healthy hair if thermal tools are going to be used. But just as important as applying it is doing it well and generously. Separate small sections of hair and spray each section from top to bottom with two or three sprays. When you're done, comb to distribute the formula well. These products are useless if they are not applied to all of the hair,” says Eduardo Sánchez.

Refresh with a clarifying shampoo

Using a clarifying shampoo once a month cleanses your scalp and hair of dirt, oil, product buildup, and anything else that takes away shine. “It consists of washing with a high-power cleansing shampoo to eliminate all residues on the hair and scalp. It is advisable to do it when we notice it is saturated, dull or heavy. The ideal is every three or four weeks, but it can be done whenever needed,” says Yolanda Izquierdo, Hair Expert at Montibello.

Reduce chemical treatments

Frequent use of dyes, relaxers or perms damages the hair cuticle and causes it to lose its natural shine. Therefore, the frequency with which we perform these treatments is a factor to take into account. Experts agree that lengthening the time between dyes, when possible, helps limit damage. Miguel Bling, hairdresser at You Glow Salon in Madrid, adds “not all chemical treatments are the same. Some are scientifically formulated to repair the hair fiber, such as those that contain plex. There are many chemical components that, far from being harmful, are beneficial. The best lines combine natural ingredients with chemistry and science to achieve more powerful and effective formulas. Additionally, another easy way to care for your hair between dyes is to perform a repair treatment to close the open cuticle. “This way we ensure that water and lipids are sealed inside.”

Sleep with a silk pillowcase

It's a fact: silk pillowcases are gentler on your hair and help reduce breakage and frizz, thereby keeping your cuticle intact. “I always recommend sleeping with silk pillowcases because cotton absorbs moisture, reduces shine, dries out hair and makes it vulnerable to damage.” frizz. One of the properties of silk pillows is that they regulate and reduce hair sebum production. The ideal is to sleep with your hair tied up in a loose ponytail to avoid friction and tangles. An easy way to help hair shine without adding any steps to the styling routine,” says Alberto Sanguino, education director at Llongueras.

Give your hair the pampering it deserves

And once or twice a week go for deep treatments. “Both for the scalp—nourishing it, detoxifying it and keeping it free of impurities so that it better absorbs nutrients—and for taking care of the hair from the mid-lengths to the ends. Hair scrubs, masks, oils and massage brushes. Any extra pampering is welcome and makes a difference in the long term,” says Eduardo Sánchez. Among all, the mask is the essential ally to deeply hydrate and repair hair. “But you have to choose it according to your needs and apply it to hair that has been very well wrung out with a towel because if the hair is very wet, the water prevents the product from penetrating the hair fiber and its action is much less,” adds Sánchez.

Tools yes, but of good quality

Something as simple as brushing makes a big difference when the goal is to achieve extra shine. “Clients always want the best products to care for their color and don't mind spending money on a good straightener or dryer, but they still think that any brush will do. Having an attached cuticle is as simple as brushing your hair with good products, with regular frequency and with correct movements. In addition, good brushing allows the sebum to be distributed evenly from roots to ends. And detangling is not the same as brushing. Therefore, we must have two types of brushes. One specific for detangling and another for brushing. My favorite is the Termix Pure Nature brush with high-performance ionized nylon fibers,” advises stylist Pablo Bogado, Wella and Termix ambassador.

Vitamins of group B and A are great allies

Basically, the best way to achieve long-term shiny hair is to give your body the nutrients it needs to start shining from the inside out. Verónica Mora, from the Martiderm R&D department, explains to us which ingredients cannot be missing. “B vitamins, present in whole grains, eggs, nuts and milk, are necessary for strong hair. Among them, biotin, folic acid and cyanocobalamin contribute to the production of keratin, strengthen hair shafts and help metabolize amino acids, basic components for hair. In addition, broccoli, spinach, carrots and cabbages rich in vitamin A are important because their deficiency causes dryness. Nuts, meat, legumes and milk contain minerals such as selenium and zinc, “They help process proteins.” And he adds “food supplements such as Martiderm Hair System capsules contain vitamins of group B, A, selenium, zinc, keratin, cystine and nutritional substances that promote hair strengthening from the inside.”

Perfect your brushing technique

For hair to be shiny, healthy and untangled, the experts consulted agree that you should brush it twice a day, in the morning and at night before going to bed, for one minute. “It should be done from the bottom and up because if you brush from the roots, you damage the hair. Additionally, when hair is wet you should use wide-tooth combs because it is more fragile and tends to break. Therefore, the ideal way to facilitate detangling is to brush it before washing. At night, put into practice our grandmothers' habit of brushing their hair. This simple gesture removes dirt, distributes natural oils throughout the length and stimulates blood circulation, helping nutrients reach the hair follicle better. If you add a hair massage to this, shiny hair is almost guaranteed,” says Eduardo Sánchez.

Try a humidifier

The key to getting and maintaining shiny hair is retaining moisture, and a humidifier is a great way to keep things from getting too dry, especially in the winter. “For someone who has dry skin or hair, something that often causes dullness, using a humidifier helps reduce dryness and leaves hair looking shinier,” explains Miguel Bling. Additionally, humidifiers improve overall well-being by promoting better sleep, relieving seasonal allergies, and reducing snoring.

Invest in a professional color treatment

No matter how much skill you have, we cannot underestimate the power of professional color to achieve shiny hair in record time. “One of the most popular techniques in our salons is Gloss, an injection of light indicated to prolong the shine of the dye or revive the natural color. It is a semi-permanent color that forms a layer on the hair for a very shiny effect. It is an ammonia-free color with a much lower oxidation rate than traditional dyes, so there is no need to worry about the appearance of roots as the hair grows,” explains Ana Martínez, education manager by Jean Louis David.

Don't let more than three months go by without cutting

The foundation for shiny hair is strong hair, and the best thing you can do to support it is to keep split ends at bay with frequent trims. “Healthy hair requires regularly trimmed ends. Don't forget to schedule future visits in your agenda to keep it in all its splendor,” concludes Eduardo Sánchez.