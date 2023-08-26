Club Deportivo Guadalajara remains the leader of the Apertura 2023 tournament and is still undefeated, however, they still have many things to improve in order to be a firm candidate for the title, one of those things is having a stellar center forward that does not they have been able to achieve in years.
The board headed by Fernando Hierro detected this deficiency in Guadalajara, so they sought to shore up that area of the field with Ricardo Marin and even with a hierarchy element like Alan Pulidobut the negotiations did not prosper and they no longer continued in the bid for another element, so the position remains weak.
and although Veljko Paunovic He continues to look for alternatives between his squad and the basic forces, as well as the lower categories, that lethal striker that they so long for has not emerged, and as if that were not enough, the Serbian coach has forgotten about Ronaldo Cisnerosdespite the fact that he is the only one in his position who has a goal on his account.
The attacker has been forgotten in the calls for the matches against FC Juárez and Club Tijuana; however, ronaldo He has a goal in 85 minutes in which he has participated in the semester, a better record than the other gunners such as Daniel Rios that he has only participated 10 minutes in the campaign or that he himself Ricardo Marin who has not scored despite having played 307 minutes.
This weekend the Rebaño Sagrado will visit the Comarca Lagunera to face Santos Laguna on the corresponding day 6.
