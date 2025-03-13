The specialist in pediatric of the Gómez-Ulla Institute, Dr. María Santiago Varelahas pointed out the use of atropine columus as the most solution “effective“To stop the evolution of myopia in minors, a condition that affects up to 20 percent of children between five and seven years, and that could amount to 30 percent by 2030.

In depth

“Atropine columus is the most effective solution, used in our environment; To stop this vision problem, getting myopia evolving slower in an eye that grows fast or already has a lot of myopia, “he said Santiago Varela Faced with other treatments such as the use of ophthalmic lenses (DIMS or HAL) or soft multifocal contact lenses.

The doctor has explained that this therapeutic option managesevery night when bedtime“, something that must be done during a”long period of time“That it can even last for years, according to a statement from the Miriza group.

Until recently, The only solution to children’s myopia, which still has no cure, the “only solution available” was the prescription of glasses To get good visual acuity, which causes a blurred view of distant objects, which can lead to both an alteration of eye structures and a greater risk of complicationssuch as retinal, cataract and glaucoma problems in the cases that myopia exceeds 6 diopters and becomes myopia Magna.

More details

That is why the specialist, on the occasion of the International Children’s Day to be held next Wednesday, has highlighted the importance of diagnosing and treating children with myopia, so that the progression of this problem is delayed or avoids, and thus prevent associated complications.

“The diagnosis and early correction of myopia helps the correct development of the child, and even improves their academic performance. It is best to visit the ophthalmologist once a year, between 3 and 10 years, and every two years, between 11 and 16 years. In addition, It is especially relevant in the case of children with parents who present refractive defects or strabismus come to controls“He added.

Risk factors

Santiago Varela has also recommended that, to prevent its development, they must “Promote outdoor activities and make a long -distance vision use“, especially at a time when the growing presence of electronic devices in society causes children to spend less time exposed to natural light.

This circumstance makes the eye Do not develop correctlyespecially if they are abused nearby visions, which can lead to overwriting. In recent years, a link between the increase in myopia has been established, especially at an early age, and the new lifestyle habits, among which it stands out spend more time in interior spaces, especially when activities related to digital devices are carried out.

Another risk factors for myopia is genetics, a reason for “concern” for many families, especially when “There is at least one myopic father“