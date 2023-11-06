Coach Volynkina said that women need to do squats in the gym

Trainer and nutritionist Maria Volynkina named the most effective exercises for women in the gym. Her words lead NEWS.ru.

Volynkina said that women need to do squats with and without dumbbells, lunges with dumbbells or with a barbell, as well as deadlifts, which make the buttocks elastic. She also drew attention to the fact that the “boat” and “superman” exercises strengthen the back muscles.

For triceps, push-ups, ball or dumbbell overhead lifts are suitable. For perfect abs, the trainer recommended doing crunches, including side crunches, a bicycle exercise, and a straight or side plank.

