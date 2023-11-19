Military expert Matviychuk: the equipment of the Russian Armed Forces has gone through a full circle of renewal

The equipment of the Russian Armed Forces (AF), which is used in the special military operation (SVO) zone, has gone through a full cycle of renewal, said military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he named the most effective combat vehicles of the Russian army.

“The basis of our tanks are the T-72M and T-90 Proryv. T-80 tanks also came up, but they are used in secondary directions, where tanks like T-62, T-55 [используются] as artillery systems for destroying long-term enemy root structures,” the expert listed.

According to Matviychuk, the Russian Army has all calibers of artillery.

“Of the most distinguished, I would name the 82-mm mortars and 120-mm mortars, which make it possible to effectively hit the enemy. This applies to heavy equipment. New Kalashnikov assault rifles and new sniper rifles have also come into service,” he concluded.

See also Sharjah Electricity launches a campaign to maintain and correct the conditions of distribution boxes in facilities Related materials:

Earlier, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that the Ukrainian army is experiencing a shortage of 155 mm artillery shells due to the conflict in the Middle East. The politician also said that at the moment warehouses are empty all over the world, and the current volumes of supplies from the West are not enough to meet all the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).