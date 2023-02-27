There was a time when the Mobile World Congress (MWC), before the doors of the Fira de Barcelona pavilions opened, the hotels and exhibition halls were filled with large posters with the launches of smartphones from the big brands: Samsung, Xiaomi, LG (which has already closed this division) and, even the one sanctioned by the United States, Huawei. Over the years and with the private events of each brand, the MWC has reinvented itself with commitments to 5G, then connectivity arrived and, now, it seems like a parallel event to the climate summit.

This 2023, Mobile is increasingly green. Sustainability has also permeated in large companies in the technological world. Digital technology is responsible for around 6% of our planet’s CO2 emissions from industrial processes. “With the collaboration of the entire industry we can reduce global carbon emissions by 20%,” said Steven Moore, head of climate action at the GSMA, the organizer of MWC, at Huawei’s Day Zero.

Precisely, the Chinese firm is one of the standard-bearers of sustainability in this technology week in Barcelona. “Every year we choose a theme and this year it has been information and communication technologies but green,” said Huawei’s master of ceremonies at the opening of his activities at the Mobile World Congress.

And it is that the seven of the eight pavilions of the Fira de Barcelona are no longer only talking about mobile devices, “it is time to decarbonise ICT”, advanced Massamba Thioye, member of the advisory council of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC). “The green economy must become a reality,” added Thioye, but made it clear “that it is not being achieved due to a lack of collaboration from the countries.”

Recycle and sustainability



In the exhibitors, where before there were folding screens and state-of-the-art cameras, climate change and concern for the environment are now also gaining ground. Currently, according to GSMA data, 2 billion mobile phones are sold and close to 90% of the world’s population owns one.

“Extending the life of all smartphones in the world by one year has the potential to save up to 21.4 million tons of CO2 emissions per year by 2030, which is equivalent to taking more than 4.7 million off the road. cars,” Moore said.

In the pavilions of the Catalan fair, the recycling of mobile devices is already a trending topic, as they would say on social networks. “We have increased to 12 recycled materials in our latest mobile device,” says a Samsung executive. Xiaomi, for its part, has announced that “it will begin to measure its carbon footprint.” “It is essential that we begin to measure the sustainable contribution of ICT companies through standardization,” recalled the member of the United Nations.

Although the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona has opened its doors to circularity, recycling in the technology sector has not yet become strong. Every year, in Spain alone, about 2,000 tons of electronic waste are generated, where almost 20 million mobile phones end up in the trash. Global data from the GSMA corroborates this: “85% of mobile phones are currently not formally recycled, limiting the life cycle of the materials used to build them and reducing opportunities to improve digital inclusion by expand access to affordable reused devices.” “We need everyone’s collaboration,” Thioye stressed.

“The ICT industry seems to be faced with the difficult trade-off of going green or developing, but we believe that you can choose not to choose and instead go green and develop simultaneously,” said Huawei Carrier BG President Li Peng. The manager of the Chinese firm advanced that the company will launch different solutions in this regard to “pave the way towards the ecological development of infrastructure networks.”