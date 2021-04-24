More than two centuries of quality and efficiency are enough to consider Peugeot’s grinders among the most successful and highly regarded by chefs around the world. With its patented lifetime stainless grinding system, the French manufacturer sells these ‘small’ (some are up to 110 cm) products highly valued in the most demanding kitchens through the Peugeot Saveurs seal.

Now has launched the new Paris Nature collection, conceived in its entirety to be more efficient in the use of resources and, of course, more ecological. Some characteristics, such as knots and differences in grain color, are inherent in the growth of the tree and represent the very nature of the wood. To showcase these pieces of wood and keep all their intrinsic qualities intact, Peugeot has designed an original textured finish ‘dripping’ crushed walnut shells onto the wood. This transformation process has been entrusted to a protected workshop. With its initial appearance and textured finish, each piece is singular and unique.

Handcrafted in France, the Paris Nature series grinders can be made with more toasted wood or lighter wood, depending on the grain of the tree used. exclusively for salt, pepper or spices, and in different sizes (10, 12, 18, 22 and 30 cms) from 26.50 euros. The complete collection can be purchased at Peugeot Saveurs website or in specialized stores and warehouses.

Of course, the body of the Nature grinder, the part that takes more surface area of ​​used material is made entirely of wood with the PEFC label, and is then protected with an ecological varnish of vegetable origin composed of linseed oil and carnauba wax to preserve the natural character of the wood and ensure its maximum longevity.