If you are thinking of buying an appliance, you should know the most durable and reliable brands, according to the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU). These devices that have become essential on a daily basis are lasting less and less. It is true that there are many differences between some brands and others, but the experience of some OCU partners.

Acquiring an appliance often involves a significant outlay of money, but it is assumed that you invest in a product that will last for many years or so you hope. The OCU has conducted a survey of thousands of consumers and has found that there are great differences in durability between some brands and others. In this way, the organization has been able to calculate the average useful life of refrigerators, dishwashers or dryers, as well as determine which are the most durable brands for each type of appliance.

The appliance brands that last the longest



The OCU study reveals that the usual duration of large electrical appliances is between 11 and 12 years, but there are appliances that do not reach this duration. The data to calculate the average useful life of household appliances have been extracted from reliability surveys of large household appliances (washing machines, dryers, dishwashers and refrigerators) and small household appliances (microwaves, steam irons, vacuum cleaners, among others).

After obtaining almost 85,000 ratings from consumers in Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain, they responded to a questionnaire to assess the durability and reliability of their main appliances. Based on this information, the OCU made a reliability index by brand and type of appliance. The Miele brand is the most durable brand according to this study, reaching 16 years in washing machines.

Refrigerators



According to those surveyed, these devices usually last about 12 years on average. The most durable brands are General Electric (15 years), Zanussi (14 years), Ignis (14 years) or Siemens (13 years).

Dishwasher



Dishwashers can last about 11 years, users have highlighted the Miele brand with longer-lasting devices, reaching an average of 15 years. Thomsom, Balay or Bosch are some of the brands that follow, with an average duration of 12 years.

Washing machines



According to the study, the average for this appliance is just over 11 years old, but there are also models that exceed this age. Miele washing machines can reach 16 years, followed by AEG, Siemens, Balay or Zanussi with 12 years of life.