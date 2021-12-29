Experts named the most drinking regions of Russia at the end of 2021. RIA News…

According to the publication, the last position in the anti-rating was taken by the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, 84th place (of the total number of regions of the Russian Federation) in the Republic of Komi and 83rd in the Sakhalin Region. Also, the Nenets Autonomous Okrug and the Kirov Region were included in the “anti-rating” of non-drinking regions at the end of 2021.

State Duma Deputy Sultan Khamzaev, who is the leader of the Sober Russia project, said that this rating is a scientifically grounded, independent report of specialists: psychologists, journalists, sociologists, lawyers, economists, historians. It was based on data on the number of deaths from alcohol poisoning, the number of patients registered in medical institutions with a diagnosis of alcoholism and alcohol psychosis, crimes committed by drunk Russians, as well as the regional volume of alcohol products sold in the region in liters pure alcohol.

Earlier it was reported that a therapist of a clinical hospital, deputy chief physician for the medical department of Russian Railways-Medicine Ivanovo, Anton Arsenyev, assessed the effect of alcohol on the state of those behind the wheel. According to him, alcohol reduces the driver’s concentration and dulls his vigilance, and also slows down the speed of reaction on the road. The Russian physician stressed that even a minimal dose of alcohol is harmful to the nervous system and can cause an accident.