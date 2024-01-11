Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed what the most downloaded games from the PlayStation Store in December 2023. Let's see all the rankings.
PS5 games
In USA and Canadathe most downloaded PS5 games are:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Madden NFL 24
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K24
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- ARK: Survival Ascended
- Hogwarts Legacy
- God of War Ragnarök
- Mortal Kombat 1
- UFC 5
- Cyberpunk 2077
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
- Alan Wake 2
- The Crew Motorfest
- Resident Evil 4
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- NHL 24
In Europe instead they are:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Hogwarts Legacy
- ARK: Survival Ascended
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Cyberpunk 2077
- UFC 5
- Alan Wake 2
- God of War Ragnarök
- Resident Evil 4
- The Crew Motorfest
- It Takes Two
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
- NBA 2K24
- F1 23
- ELDEN RING
PS4 games
As for PS4 games, in USA and Canada the most downloaded are:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Madden NFL 24
- NBA 2K24
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Gang Beasts
- Need for Speed Heat
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- God of War
- The Forest
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- God of War Ragnarök
- Rust Console Edition
- Red Dead Redemption
- NHL 24
In Europe Instead:
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Forest
- Need for Speed Heat
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Gang Beasts
- Battlefield V
- God of War
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- Sniper Elite 4
- TEKKEN 7
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- The Last of Us Remastered
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- Outlast 2
- Outlast
PS VR2
Most downloaded PS VR2 games in USA and Canada as of December 2023 they are:
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2
- Among Us VR
- Beat Saber
- Arizona Sunshine 2
- Job Simulator
- Pavlov
- Swordsman VR
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
- NFL PRO ERA II
- Synapse
In Europe instead they were downloaded:
- Among Us VR
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2
- Beat Saber
- Arizona Sunshine 2
- Job Simulator
- Pavlov
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
- Crossfire: Sierra Squad
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
PS VR
Returning to the older PS VR, however, the Top 10 in USA and Canada it is composed as follows:
- SUPERHOT VR
- Job Simulator
- Beat Saber
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- Arizona Sunshine
- Batman: Arkham VR
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
Speaking instead ofEurope:
- Job Simulator
- SUPERHOT VR
- Beat Saber
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Titanic VR
- Swordsman VR
- Goalkeeper VR Challenge
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Gun Club VR
Free to play
We close with the free to play PlayStation, in USA and Canada:
- Fortnite
- THE FINALS
- Roblox
- LEGO Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rocket League
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite Battle Royale
- Apex Legends
- Rocket Racing
And in Europe:
- Fortnite
- Roblox
- THE FINALS
- LEGO Fortnite
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite Battle Royale
- Fall Guys
- Rocket Racing
- The Sims 4
