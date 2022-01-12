TO Sony he likes to use the PlayStation Blog to share with us which were the best-selling games of the PlayStation Store month after month, but now that 2021 has come to an end, they have decided to collect all that information to let us know which were the best-selling games in this digital store over the last 12 months.

To no one’s surprise, sports games top the charts for PS5 with NBA 2K22 Y Madden NFL 22. But nevertheless, Call of Duty: Vanguard also ranked at the top of these lists, with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Among Us occupying a few places as well. This is how the Top 10 in games of PS5:

PS5

1. NBA 2K22

2. Call of Duty: Vanguard

3. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

4. Madden NFL 22

5. Battlefield 2042

6. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

7. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

8. MLB The Show 21

9. Resident Evil Village

10. Far Cry 6

In the case of PS4, Grand theft auto v continues to dominate the sales charts, though FIFA 22 it is not far behind either. In general, Call of duty, sports games, and Minecraft reigned among the players of this console:

PS4

1. Grand Theft Auto V

2. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

3. Minecraft

4. NBA 2K22

5. Call of Duty: Vanguard

6. Madden NFL 22

7. NBA 2K21

8. Red Dead Redemption 2

9. MLB The Show 21

10. Mortal Kombat 11

And speaking of the PS StoreRemember that there is currently a promotion that allows you to purchase certain PS5 and PS4 titles at a very good price.

Editor’s note: Years go by, and the PS Store tables hardly change. I understand that sports and FPS games are always going to dominate the industry, but it still amazes me that something like GTA V continues to sell so well so many years later.

Via: PlayStation Blog