There is no agreement and the Latin American countries arrive divided at the final stretch of the race for the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the most important multilateral credit organization in the continent. Unexpected name changes, last minute applicants and postponement requests. The last week has been a cataract of news before this Friday night the international organization definitively closed the deadline for the registration of candidates. The final election will take place on November 20, when the representatives of each country will vote by quotas for the new president. Without an alliance that joins forces between the Latin American countries, the vote of the United States, which has a 30% share, will once again be decisive.

The first surprise jumped in Mexico in the middle of the week. Her candidate, Alicia Bárcena, announced that she was leaving the list citing personal reasons. Instead, the new Mexican bet is a lower profile than the first option and with a recent history of differences with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The former director of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) was considered a weighty candidacy with the possibility of concentrating the support of Argentina, Brazil and Chile. Her resignation caused a chain reaction. The following day Chile announced its candidate. And on Friday, at the last minute, Argentina did the same. One last candidacy, from Trinidad and Tobago, was already known with the official announcement of the IDB itself.

The most difficult piece to fit into the Latin American alliance has been the Brazilian candidacy. Shortly before the elections two weeks ago, Jair Bolsonaro imposed his candidate. The transitional government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has denounced the movement as an attempt to torpedo the negotiations with the rest of the progressive governments in the region. Lula’s team has even gone so far as to request a postponement of the election, but the multilateral organization has not made the deadline more flexible. The cards are already on the table and before the end of November the anticipated renewal of the president of the IDB will be known. The American Mauricio Claver-Carone, was dismissed at the end of September for his relationship with an employee.

Gerardo Esquivel, an economist distanced from López Obrador

Doctor in economics from Harvard University, Gerardo Esquivel, 56 years old, is one of the most cited Mexican researchers in the economic literature, according to a profile published by the Bank of Mexico. His areas of expertise include inequality, development and poverty. In 2005, at just 39 years old, the Mexican Academy of Sciences awarded him the Social Sciences Research Award. It would be the first of many awards that Esquivel has received.

Gerard Esquivel. Brett GundlockBloomberg

His relationship with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador began decades ago and has changed over time. Esquivel was part of his campaign team in 2018 and was shaping up to be undersecretary in the Treasury portfolio. However, the President changed his mind and shortly before taking office he said that he would nominate him to be deputy governor of the central bank. Since then, Esquivel has stood out as the most lax Governing Board member when it comes to monetary policy, consistently voting for a lower interest rate than his colleagues. “The increase in interest rates has undoubted implications for economic activity,” he told this newspaper in March. In 2021, after a difference of opinion, López Obrador called Esquivel “ultra-technocrat” and “square”.

His international experience is extensive. Esquivel has worked as a researcher at the Harvard Institute for International Development (HIID) at Harvard University and at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He has also been a consultant for the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) as well as for development and environment programs, UNDP and UNEP of the United Nations. From 2010-2011, Dr. Esquivel was the Tinker Visting Professor at the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago.

Brazil launches a strong candidate for a position it has never held

Brazil has presented a very powerful candidate to lead an institution of which it is the second largest shareholder, but which it has never chaired since its foundation 63 years ago. The representative of the first Latin American economy is Ilan Goldfajn (56 years old, Haifa) an Israeli-Brazilian trained in Rio de Janeiro and at MIT in Massachusetts. When making his candidacy official on October 24, the Brazilian government highlighted that Goldfajn is a professional who combines “wide and successful experience in the public sector, in multilateral organizations and in the private sector, as well as a solid academic background.” Goldfajn currently heads the Western Hemisphere department at the IMF. Previously, he presided over the Central Bank of Brazil (2016-2019), was chief economist and partner at Itaú Unibanco, worked at Credit Suisse and founder of two major Brazilian investment funds, Ciano and Gávea.

Ilan Goldfajn. Andrew HarrerBloomberg

The process of taking over at the head of the IDB has coincided with the tense electoral campaign. In fact, the candidacy was presented by the Minister of Economy of the Bolsonaro Government a week before the tightest elections in the history of Brazil, which Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won with 50.9% compared to 49.1%. In a last-minute move, a former Lula economy minister and member of his transition team, Guido Mantega, has tried to convince other countries to have the IDB postpone the election so he can present a Brazilian candidate other than Goldfajn. But the multilateral organization has reported this Friday that its rules prevent changing the date of the vote.

The newspaper Or Balloon He highlighted in an editorial, when the candidacy was still being developed, that Goldfajn has “a history of supporting environmental protection and a recognized ability to generate consensus” and, furthermore, “has no partisan color.” For the current government, it is important that the next president of the IDB “seek greater private participation” to finance sustainable development projects in the region, according to the official note on the candidacy. In his time in high office at the Central Bank, before becoming president, the man from Brazil for the IDB worked with presidents Lula and Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

Nicolás Eyzaguirre, a historical figure of the Chilean center-left

The economist Nicolás Eyzaguirre (Santiago, 69 years old) is a historical figure of the Chilean center-left. The militant of the Party for Democracy (PPD) was Minister of Finance during the government of Ricardo Lagos (2000-2006). His management was marked by the creation of the structural surplus balance, devised together with the current Minister of Finance, Mario Marcel, to save in times of economic boom. In 2008 he became director of the Western Hemisphere department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a key position for the appointment of his candidacy to the IDB. During the second term of Michelle Bachelet (2014-2018), he returned to lead the Treasury portfolio for six months, after serving as Secretary General of the Presidency and Minister of Education.

Nicholas Eyzaguirre. Elvis Gonzalez (EFE)

Eyzaguirre’s candidacy to preside over the IDB, presented this week by the Government of Gabriel Boric, arrives less than a month before the vote, which may be a disadvantage in gaining support in the region compared to the rest of the candidates. Another of the names that La Moneda considered was that of Andrés Velasco, Bachelet’s former Minister of Finance. The Administration assures that Eyzaguirre’s experience in international organizations was decisive in leaning towards him. “His knowledge of the region, from an economic point of view, is probably the broadest we can find,” Finance Minister Mario Marcel told Ex-Ante. Eyzaguirre has known how to approach the new generation of leftists that governs Chile and was one of the visible faces of the campaign to approve the constitutional proposal rejected in September. Velasco, for his part, advocated rejecting it.

Todesca, the last minute Argentine bet

On the verge of the closing of the candidatures, Argentina presented Cecilia Todesca, a 51-year-old economist with training in the United States and a brief stint at the International Monetary Fund as representative of her country in the chair of the Southern Cone. Todesca was not in anyone’s plans, but Lula da Silva’s lack of definition regarding Ilan Goldfajn’s candidacy motivated the Casa Rosada to go under its own name.

Cecilia Todeca. SILVINA FRYDLEWSKY

Todesca is the Secretary for International Economic Relations of the Foreign Ministry, a position she came to from the hand of Santiago Cafiero, whom she accompanied in the Cabinet leadership. She was also Chief of Staff of the Central Bank between 2010 and 2013. Heiress to a family of Peronist lineage, she is part of “albertismo”, as the small circle of high-ranking officials who still support President Fernández against attacks from his vice president is called. , Cristina Kirchner.

His experience in international organizations is limited when compared to his rivals. But in the Casa Rosada they hope that being the only female candidate will add points when it comes to negotiating the necessary support. They also remember that Argentina has never chaired the IDB since its foundation in 1959, despite being one of the largest contributors, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

