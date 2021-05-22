European citizens of multiple ancestry have represented this week countries such as Sweden, France, Switzerland, Malta or Austria in the semifinals of the Eurovision Song Contest – held on Tuesday and Thursday – showing a human and cultural richness perhaps somewhat less visible in the institutions of the European Union. Organized in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, its Ahoy theater has been filled with intimate lyrics, calls for the empowerment of women, folklore with a techno touch, costumes that range from overalls to sequins of the music-hall, makeup and hairstyles reminiscent of the television Kardashian family, studio smoke and flares, or a good voice in a minimalist set.

Who will win Eurovision? The bets say that Spain does not

All the artists have given thanks almost between sobs for being there, and the 3,500 spectators admitted to each of the heats have rewarded them with thunderous applause. After the performances, the organizers have announced the order of appearance of the 26 finalists on Saturday and the first country to act will be Cyprus. Blas Cantó, the Spanish artist, will sing in 13th place, and San Marino will close the gala. Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Germany went directly to the final, being the largest contributors to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), and also the Netherlands, which won in 2019.

The big question that must be cleared now is what will happen to Duncan Laurence, the Dutch artist who won the last edition, who has coronavirus. He was due to perform live on Saturday to then deliver the trophy to the winners, but he is confined and it has not yet been decided how to solve his physical absence. The pandemic has forced the different delegations to be isolated “in bubbles”, to avoid contagion, and their withdrawal represents “the worst imaginable nightmare” for Dutch television (AVROTROS, NOS and NPO). So much so that Sietske Bakker, executive producer of this edition of the festival, does not exclude “some form of virtual presence” by offering the winner the crystal microphone, the award of the contest, as he has said. Enjoying the new theme that Laurence had to present will be easier. A recording such as those prepared by all the delegations can be broadcast in case any of their members tested positive. Iceland, two of whose members have the virus, and Australia, whose representative was unable to travel to Rotterdam due to health restrictions in their country, used a pre-recorded live performance during the semifinals. They received great applause and the show went on.

According to the Dutch presenter Cornald Maas, considered the greatest connoisseur of Eurovision in the Netherlands, the first semifinal has left songs of better quality than the second, although “a good song is enough to win”. The result will be known on Saturday night, and while, on stage at the Ahoy Theater, artists from the 39 countries in contention have already risen, whose biographies show European diversity. An example is Tousin Michael Chiza (Tusse), a Swede of Congolese origin who won the ticket to Eurovision in his country by popular acclaim. Aged 19, he came unaccompanied to Sweden as a refugee when he was 13. He lived with a foster family since he was 15 and his song is titled Voices (Voices). Apart from some poetic images such as “fire in the rain”, it is a song to not be defeated by adversity and to start over without forgetting what was left behind. The French Barbara Pravi is another example of the unifying power, at least in the name of music, of a quote like this. He has roots in Serbia, Iran, Poland and North Africa, and claims that he has been inspired by mythical colleagues, such as Édith Piaf and Georges Brassens, to sing Voilà. A “passionate defender of women’s rights”, she calls to recognize the other and their worth as a human being; to the right to be seen because it is here (voilà).

In Rotterdam, the festive atmosphere is noticeable around the Ahoy, but less than what the City Council would have liked. Of course, the Dutch queen consort, Máxima, visited the theater on Thursday. He sat in the stands and told Nikkie de Jager, one of the four presenters: “I like all music based on my mood.” De Jager is in charge of the festival’s digital laboratory and has made a show of being the first transgender woman to present it in a dress that reflects the colors of this flag.

The 3,500 fans admitted to each of the two semifinals, and then to the final, are delighted to be tested for covid-19 (every 48 hours) and some dress for the occasion in hats, boas or festive jackets. Eurovision is also a tourist showcase for the host country, but the traditional and bustling Eurovision Village, which fills the streets with markets and live performances, can only be visited this time virtually. So far, everything has gone well, although this Thursday, at the Ahoy, a great sigh of relief could be heard behind the scenes. It was at the end of the transmission of the second semifinal. During the first round, the blackout of a camera shook the technical team, who reacted instantly without the public noticing. On Thursday the technical invoice was impeccable. The final awaits.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.