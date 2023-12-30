From climate change to the Chiara Ferragni-Balocco case, the panorama of the most discussed news on social media month by month throughout 2023 appears heterogeneous and highly influenced by current events and emotions. This is what emerges from '2023 – A year of web and social networks' report, created by SocialData exclusively for Adnkronos. The analysis covers the period between January 1st and December 28th of this year.

From January to December, the most discussed news on social media by Italians

If in January it was the tropical climate that prevailed (169,690 discussions), in February it was the Sanremo festival (406,400), while in March the Cutro tragedy was very moving (48,430). Berlusconi monopolized the discussions in April (hospitalization, 61 thousand) and June (disappearance) 185,720, while in May the flood in Emilia Romagna (67,040) mobilized social media users in a long discussion on the effects of climate change. July, August and September confirmed how it is the instantaneous nature of the news that drives the emotions of users, who commented on news such as the release of Patrick Zaki (27,870), the disappearance of Michela Murgia (31,660) and Pogba's doping ( 20,850). In October the protagonist was the war in Gaza (451,740), while Sinner (82,400) conquered the Italians in November. December ends with the Ferragni-Balocco case (73,790), on which online sentiment remains strongly negative.

Politics dominates news sites

Political news is therefore the one published most by news sites: around one publication in three (34.5%). This is followed by news regarding Entertainment and Sports (12.6%), War (12.4%), Health (11.2%), Economy (11.2%). There seems to be less media attention on Climate (4.5%), Science (2.3%) and Technology (1.1%)