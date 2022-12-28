2022 was a year with very good films in his repertoire. batman, AvatarThe Northman, pinocchio of Del Toro and Top Gun: Maverick are just a few of the critical hits we’ve seen in these 12 months. However, not everything can be honey on flakes.

Source: Netflix

That’s why we decided to count the most disappointing films of this year. Some showed some promise, while others looked like a mess from the start. Even so, we applied the “I did not expect anything and they managed to disappoint me” for this list. Enjoy it.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was one of the first disappointments of 2022

We start with one of the most anticipated Marvel productions: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A movie that is not bad at all, in fact it is very enjoyable, but it wasted its potential. Since the multiverse had only the name.

The enormous possibilities were reduced to the bare minimum with only three variants of Doctor Strange that were not too different from each other. The worlds they traveled to on their adventure were very few and didn’t look much different from our Earth either. Not to mention, the most interesting ones were relegated to just brief snippets as Strange and America Chavez travel through a portal.

Source: Marvel Studios

Maybe if it had been called Strange vs Witch: Origin of Madness the result would have been different. However, his title and his promise were weapons that ended up attacking their own bearer. In addition to the fact that we can argue that Marvel himself was the one who set fire to the firewood of fan theories, so as not to fulfill any.

We repeat that it is far from being one of the worst films of the year, but it was one of the most disappointing of 2022. What was supposed to be a big step in the multiverse saga was left as a simple adventure that could easily be skipped.

Thor: Love & Thunder

Marvel is back on this list and we’re only talking about movies. If we talked about series, we would not finish. But Thor: Love & Thunder It was a huge disappointment and one of the most divisive films in the entire history of this cinematic universe.

Of all the original Avengers, only Thor received a fourth film. This fact alone made us think that it would be a story worth telling. Whether it is a passing of the baton or a grand farewell to the god of thunder. Unfortunately what we got was far from this.

Source: Marvel Studios

Marvel movies have always had humor, but this time it was felt that they went too far. Lots of jokes at times that should be serious and constant barrage of jokes that perhaps the writers thought were hilarious. If we hear the cry of a goat again we will go crazy. Not to mention the reference to Thor having a sexual relationship with his hammer.

To top it off, they had the nerve to waste Christian Bale’s talents as the villainous Gorr. He rarely goes out and his plan makes no sense. Not to mention, for being the ‘god butcher’, he only kills one on camera. So Thor: Love & ThunderIn addition to disappointing, we consider it among the worst of 2022.

Jurassic World: Dominion was a very unexciting close to the Jurassic Park movies

the saga of Jurassic Park supposedly came to an end with the premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion. This tape promised a lot of action, a lot of dinosaurs and a closure worthy of the entire saga. It even had the original protagonists as special guests, but not even they could save it.

There are several factors that work against Dominion. The reason both sets of protagonists come together feels forced. Also, the plot is pretty over the top and that’s a lot to say in a movie full of dinosaurs. Mutant lobsters to control humanity’s food? ¿Who came up with this?

Source: Universal Pictures

Fortunately it has enough dinosaur action to at least make it passable. But to be the closure of a much-loved franchise with thousands of followers, there is no doubt that it fell short. Now to wait for the imminent reboot that you will surely get in a few years.

Black Adam, 15 years of production were not reflected

Black Adam is the film that was the longest in development of all the ones on this list. For years Dwayne Johnson was selling us this production as one of the best superhero movies. In addition to the fact that it would alter ‘the hierarchy of power in the DC universe’. What we got was a pretty mediocre tape.

It has good special effects and plenty of action, as well as a great performance from Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate. However, everything is wrapped in a story that we have seen millions of times. With touches of Black Panther, Terminator 2 and other more entertaining movies. And we cannot forget his repertoire of secondary characters that range from the forgettable to the boring.

Source: Warner Bros.

In the end it feels like a Dwayne Johnson vanity project. Since it turns out that he is the only one who can save the day and always comes out of every battle well. This is also marked by the fact that they turned Black Adam into an antihero when he is better known as a villain. But poor that one dares to insinuate that The Rock makes it a bad guy.

Perhaps the most disappointing thing about Black Adam is that his post-credits scene with Superman doesn’t lead to anything. This for two reasons: the tape caused losses for his studio, making a sequel difficult, and the DC universe in the cinema will restart once more. So there’s frankly no reason to watch this movie.

Disney’s Pinocchio is one of the most disappointing movies of 2022

Disney’s live-action is a 50/50 situation so far. However, the one that was released this year about Pinocchio is one of the worst movies of 2022. The reason it’s so disappointing is that it’s a beloved story known to millions. They just had to replicate the animated thing and that’s it.

However, they decided to add several scenes to lengthen its duration while removing other iconic ones. Not to mention a couple of new songs that aren’t memorable at all and feel very out of place when they happen. There were quite a few changes and they were all for the worse.

Source: Disney

Nor can we leave behind its special effects, which are among the worst in Disney movies in recent years. The main character, his pet cat, and the fox who convinces him not to go to school feel overly computerized. Something that clashes a lot with Tom Hanks in the role of Gepetto, since it seems that he is superimposed in all his scenes.

Pinocchio is another example of why Disney should leave their classics alone if they’re not going to do something to modernize them well. We would like this to be the last time that we will see one of his animated films make the leap to live-action. Unfortunately, The Little Mermaid is coming in 2023, hopefully that one is decent.

Morbius, the living meme

Of course, no list of the most disappointing of 2022 will be complete without Morbius. From the beginning we got bad vibes from this movie, but we gave it the benefit of the doubt. After all, it seemed like it would expand the Spider-Man universe on Sony’s side, but it didn’t.

Morbius seems more like a parody than a superhero movie origin story. Besides that some parts would feel perfect in early 2000s comic tapes. But in the middle of 2022 many of his ideas feel quite worn.

Source: Sony Pictures

What we should applaud is its tremendous potential for memes. For months, network users used the film to create funny images. This made Sony think that it was a hidden gem, so they decided to release it again in theaters. To no one’s surprise, it did even worse at the box office than its initial release.

The only thing he achieved Morbius it is that we fear for the rest of the films about Spider-Man villains and allies that are on the way. We’ll see if Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web manage to surpass Morbius or join her as disastrous films.

